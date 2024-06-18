Mc Morris has called out two of his colleagues, Bovi and Basktmouth in a lengthy post, for what they did to him

He said he stood in for Basktmousth after his flight was delayed and when the comedian got to the show promoter, he warned that Morris was not supposed to stand in for him

At a point, they both confronted each other and exchanged punches, he warned them not to spoil Canada industry

Canada based comedian, Maurice Imadu, professionally known as Mc Morris, has labelled his two colleagues, Baskemouth and Bovi as "Agbaya senior colleagues” in a long post where he called them out.

The humour merchant, who called out Simi a few years ago, claimed that the two colleagues created cults and clicks to destroy the comedy industry.

He praised skit makers for their unity and for taking over the comedy industry in Nigeria. According to him, after the two wreak havoc in Nigeria, they have been running abroad to do "beer parlour' show just to keep body and soul together.

Mc Morris shares experience

Sharing his experience with Basketmouth, the comedian noted that he had a physical combat with the funny man.

He explained that he held down the fort for him after his flight was delayed for some hours, and all he got in return was betrayer.

Mc Morris mentioned that Basketmouth badmouthed him and told a show promoter he cannot perform with him on a tour. They exchanged punches after he confronted him.

Speaking about Bovi, he stated that he requested that Bovi shouldn't intervene in AY and Basketmouth's beef.

Recall that Mc Morris had called out Bovi before because of AY and Baskemouth's feud.

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions. Here are they below:

@feminine_secretts:

"I haven’t seen entertainment industry that supports like skit makers no single h@tred or I big pass others."

@kbkorty:

"Shots fired someone call police."

@gracias_boy:

"No be by all this challenge wey dem dey do together online ,dem fit dey snub each other in there Dm,as my Brother @oluwadolarz take talk about layi ."

@dhesthiny12:

"So what did Bovi do??? His own crime is being friends with Basket ba."

@efewarriboy3:

"The person talking is not even a stand up comedian."

@world_wide_level_:

"Bros This one no concern me and my family."

@deetee_winery23:

"Talent choke for the skit industry."

@boatnaija:

"We are not ready for this conversation it will spoil things."

@juanherb.ng:

"E no concern us sir."

Mc Morris removes Portable from show

Legit.ng had reported that controversial artiste Portable had lost an opportunity to perform at an event in Canada after he sacked his promoter and DJ.

According to Mc Morris, who earlier planned to host Portable at his show in Canada, talent was not enough as he criticised the singer's attitude.

Mc Morris noted that Portable already had two managers in less than a year since making it to fame, which spoke more about his attitude.

