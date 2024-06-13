Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi recently sparked a massive storm on social media as he made his debut as an artist

The footballer has been trending across multiple social media platforms in Nigeria and the UK as his song with Ajax striker Chuba Akpom goes viral

Iwobi starred on the track as a rapper, as he showed off his fantastic rhyming skills on the new song

Nigerian midfielder and Fulham winger Alex Iwobi recently trended on social media after clips of his debut song, Don't Shoot, went viral.

The Super Eagle midfielder was part of the Nigerian squad that lost one of the last two World Cup qualifiers against Benin Republic.

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi trends online as he drops his debut song as an Afrobeat artist. Photo credit: @alexanderiwobi

Source: Instagram

In the other WC qualifier game, they drew against South Africa. It seems all of the issues surrounding the Super Eagles don't bother Iwobi as he pursues a career in music.

Videos of his debut song as an artist and a rapper have gone viral.

Iwobi features Ajax's Chuba Akpom on new track

The Fulham winger, who is also the cousin of Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha, trended earlier this year after the 2023 AFCON.

He was one of the players singled out for most criticisms after the Super Eagles lost in the final against Cote d'Ivoire.

His new song has sparked reactions online, with many noting that if Nigeria fails to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, he should prepare for another round of cyberbullying.

Listen to Iwobi's new song:

Reactions trail Iwobi's new song

See some of the comments that trailed Iwobi's new song:

@lil_pojo1:

"What kind of player are you."

@favourikwuoma:

"Remix this song with Odumodublvck abeg."

@sunshineevangeline:

"The day Iwobi stops playing for Nigeria is the day you start realizing how much of an impact he has. The only player that tries to play creative football."

@chefwilsonwilson:

"Tell me how this one go take football serious?"

@yinkuus_oooo:

"Na music him suppose dey sing.. the werey no sabi ball talk less of how to move leg on ball."

@bhadboi_jay:

"Na who wan handle our midfield for WC be this? Yeepa!"

@viccy_vans:

"Timing is very important! This video will be everywhere once Nigeria fails to qualify, brace up!"

@fobhomes_nig:

"Watch this video come to hunt him when Nigeria doesn’t qualify for the World Cup."

@asomoneyofficial:

"Born to be a musician forced to be a footballer."

@evanzymoobix:

"Now I known why he hardly shoots."

Ahmed Musa defends Alex Iwobi, slams trolls

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa reacted to the recent cyberbullying that his colleague Alex Iwobi was subjected to after the 2023 AFCON final.

The attacks on Iwobi were stirred by a video posted online by skit maker Scott Iguma, who trolled the footballer for having a flashy Instagram page that looked nothing like a footballer's page.

Source: Legit.ng