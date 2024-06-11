Portable Goes Shoe-Shopping, Hilariously Jabs at Zinoleesky: " Portable Can Not Make Heaven"
- Portable seems to be enjoying himself a little too much as he goes on a shopping spree in America
- Recall that the singer has been cruising around the Country for almost two weeks now as he embarks on his music tour
- While shopping for a shoe, he picked one that had some semblance of one worn by his colleague Zinoleesky and mocked the singer
Portable is having the time of his life and has been serving content back to back since he left Nigeria for his tour.
Nigerian dramatic singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, professionally known as Portable, shared a hilarious clip on social media.
In his usual carefree manner, the singer went to shop for shoes in America. The viral clip captured Zazu in what looked like a cowboy shoe store.
Portable picked up one of the shoes and referred to the one his colleague Zinoleesky wore back in Nigeria.
Recall that Zino trended after an online video of him rocking what looked like heely shoes emerged.
Portable nicknames shoe "Gbadegeshin"
Portable noted that he would love to buy one of the cowboy shoes for himself to walk, like the 'Many Things' Crooner.
He proceeded to nickname the show "Gbadegeshin," which sparked an uproar of laughter from fans.
Watch Portable's video here:
This comes weeks after Dr Zeh extended an olive branch to Zinoleesky and said he would love to collaborate with him.
Nigerians react to Portable's video
Below are some reactions to Portbale's video:
@adaora848:
"Abeg buy one for me portable I be ur high die or hard die fan. I call am well?"
@diddy_s.l.a:
"Gbadegeshin shoe."
@mooreshola:
"Portable no go kee me."
@house_of_bj_glamz:
"If I no love portable….. make I bend."
@choco_pearl01:
"Portable can not make heaven."
@sankwins_skincare:
"I have this exact Zino boot na the top remain."
Zazu rubbishes Kemi Olunloyo's warning on America
Singer Portable has replied to Kemi Olunloyo in a video after the singer was seen flaunting dollars on social media.
Olunloyo had made a video asking him to be careful about flaunting money in America; she noted that some people were killed because of such action.
Making a video about his response, Portable explained the kind of visa he was given and what he was doing in America.
Source: Legit.ng
