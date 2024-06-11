Nigerian fast-rising singer Ruger made it to the headlines once more over his recent stage performance

The former Jonzing World prodigy unveiled an intense moment for fun seekers who came to watch his show

A viral video captured the Dancehall artist lifting a heavily endowed lady on his shoulder, and many wondered how he did it, considering his stature

Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, professionally known as Ruger, lit up the stage with his recent spectacular performance.

The ex-Jonzing World star captured everyone's attention online as a viral video showed him making a dramatic entrance on stage.

Ruger lifts trended after lifting a heavily endowed woman on stage. Credit: @rugerofficial

Ruger stormed into the face of his audience carrying a massively endowed lady on his lean shoulder.

When they reached the middle of the podium, the beautiful lady jumped down from the lift to display some energetic dance moves.

The audience had a rush of adrenaline as they gave off loud creams and shouted about the sensual moment.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Ruger finally responded took time to address his controversial stage antics with ladies who attend his shows.

The Asiwaju crooner addressed this act on Zero Conditions podcast, where he shed more light on how he interacts with female fans.

According to the music star, he is not the first artiste to do what he does with fans on stage.

Ruger spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@john_ruth3588:

"Energy too much for ein body."

@Agaji3007:

"Nah,they need to stop him at this point."

@boblaziz:

I think say na toy him be carry ooo see as he used one hand take carry the girl chaii."

@mirexmoses:

"Walahi i been think sey na mannequin."

@IgieLorde:

"C as E carry D babe like dommy."

@barbiecuefish:

"Na ashawo he b normally Omah lay Dey learn from where ruger Dey."

Ruger thanks Tunde Ednut, taunts D'Prince

Legit.ng had reported that Ruger had shared a post on his Insta story about singer-turned-blogger Tunde Ednut and his impact on his career.

According to him, Ednut, was the person who discovered him. He added that it was not D' Prince who initially discovered him and many of his fans were stunned by the revelation.

While Ednut was reacting to the post, he said that God had vindicated him as Jonzing World boss had ridiculed him in the past.

