A man on X has heaped blames on Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, who named his sing 'Rodo' for the skyrocketing price of the pepper

According to him, 8 pieces of rodo is sold for N1k in his area since the singer gave his song the same title

Netizens also took to the comments section to share their experience and how much the pepper is sold in their area

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, is under fire for naming his song 'Rodo' which is fast becoming an anthem among music lovers.

The singer, who marked his wife's birthday recently, was called out by a man on X. According to the social media user known as Yemisi Okunade, since the 'Orente' crooner sang the song, the price of rodo had skyrocketed.

He noted that he now buys 8 pieces for N1k in his area. However, he didn't mention the area where he stays.

Fans blame AG Baby

Okunade sarcastically first thanked Adekunle Gold, he noted that the singer had taken rodo to the highest stage ever.

He then mentioned the amount he buys the pepper. More fans also took to the comments section to react and blamed the music act, who recently shared the song he regrets making.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the X user. Here are some of the comments below:

@AbiodunAIsrael:

"Not funny Egbon."

@smith_barb2325:

"If you buy 2k own!! Nah for 3 noodles?? Baba send money for rodo wey I fit use cook 12 cartons of indomitable."

@akandejames10:

"Wetin be cost of living exactly, Egbon U do dis one?"

@Mrclassic97:

"4 rodo 200 no be so bro… press money make I buy am like that man go sha chop."

@omowumi_omoleke:

"Rodo don first me blow."

@fineboyjesu:

"E patewo fun Adekunle ."

@fasheg6:

"Rodo ti ta ma loju #Rodo."

@Akanjiquadri14:

"This egbon self."

@kashamadupe24:

"4 Rodo 400."

Adekunle Gold speaks about love

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Adekunle Gold said he only had eyes for one woman.

While granting an interview, he said he felt he was a shameless lover, so he thought he should sing it in his song, 'One Woman'.

Fans reacted to the interview clip and praised the singer for being different from other music acts.

