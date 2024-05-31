Kizz Daniel Celebrates Heartfelt Love For Wife in New Single 'Double' With Captivating Music Video
- Chart-topping singer Kizz Daniel celebrated his love for his wife with a new single titled 'Double'
- The Twe Twe singer also featured his wife as a vixen in the video of the song as the two of them openly display PDA
- The singer gave his reason for dedicating 'Double' to his wife, who is the mother of his children, too
After many rumours of the love lost in his relationship with his wife, renowned Nigerian music singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, has shut down rumour mongers as he releases a new song, ' Double, ' specially dedicated to his wife, Mrs Anidugbe, and their love.
The singer's wife also stars as the vixen in the accompanying music video. This heartfelt single marks a significant detour in Kizz Daniel's career, who is known to sing love songs but now has added the themes of love and family while continuing to deliver hits.
‘Double’ showcases Kizz Daniel's signature blend of Afrobeat rhythms, infectious sing-along choruses and soulful melodies. It creates a vibrant and romantic anthem that resonates with his fans.
The song celebrates love, partnership, and the double joy of sharing life’s journey with a dear person. The music video features cosy and joyful moments between the chart-topping singer and his wife, offering fans a glimpse into their beautiful bond.
Watch a snippet of the song below:
Reactions trail Kizz Daniel's song for wife
Many fans of the singer are glad to see him and his wife perform together in a song. They shared their excitement in the reactions gathered below:
@enioluwa:
"One thing you will always do is make a banger."
@isbae_u:
"I LOVE YOU KIZZZZZZZZZ"
@iam_ugcliq
"After WIZKID na KIZZ!!!! Jesus Christ"
@shugar_oflagos
"Vadoo, what did you add to your stew"
Why I sang 'Double' for my wife - Kizz Daniel
Speaking on the making of 'Double', Kizz Daniel said:
"I wanted to create a song that not only celebrates my love for my wife but also speaks to the beauty of partnership and family. Having her grace the screen with me makes this project even more special. I hope that ‘Double’ resonates with everyone who listens and reminds them of the importance of love and togetherness."
Kizz Daniel enters OVO Arena with 'Oriki' singer, talking drum
Kizz Daniel's show at OVO Arena Wembley in the UK made headlines. The music star took his excited fans down memory lane with his hit songs from his days at G-Worldwide to Flyboy Inc. label.
Tuesday, May 6, will linger in the hearts of fun seekers who stormed the singer's show as he marked his 10th anniversary in the industry.
One of the concert's highlights was the Twe Twe star's traditional grand entrance, which marked his return to his roots in Abeokuta, Ogun state.
With the help of a Yoruba chant singer and a talking drummer, Vado held his audience spellbound with an impressive display.
