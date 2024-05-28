lately, whenever Kizz Daniel drops a new song, he taunts his female fans with PDA images and videos of his wife

The talented Nigerian singer struck again when he released loved-up photos of himself and the mother of his kids following his new song, Baby Sha

His most recent post via his Instagram left social media abuzz, and both fans are naysayers who have not stopped talking

When Kizz Daniel first unveiled his wife, social media attributed it to the 'initial garage' and thought the Public display of affection would calm down. They were wrong.

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, professionally known as Kizz Daniel, has been hurting his female fans emotionally and does not plan to stop.

Singer Kizz Daniel and his loving wife left fans staring, following fresh PDA images. Credit: @kizzdaniel, @mrsanidugbe

Source: Instagram

Kizz Daniel and wife rock matching fits

In his usual manner, the singer shared images with his lovely wife on Instagram. Their outfits caught the attention of fans as they rocked hoodies and jeans in similar colours.

In one picture, Kizz was seen carrying his wife on his lap, while in another, they looked into each other's eyes.

The music mogul's post has caused tension on social media, and his female fans are unhappy.

See Kizz Daniel's post here:

Legit.ng recently reported that the singer's wife surprised him on stage while he was performing at his UK concert.

Nigerians react to Kizz Daniel's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@jabbierobbie:

"Proud of you both I have been married for 19 years now."

@markcynthia87:

"Okay i think i should send love this time. I am tired of sending hate."

@emdylee:

"When kizz said “we go trouble their timeline, give them a reason to love, chop all their megabyte” he wasn’t capping."

@fola_barbeee:

"It’s getting annoying at this point."

@omoh_osax:

"I see the moon ,the moon see me."

@queennaja27:

"My man and his woman."

@auntyadijatu:

"The only problem I have is that I can’t wake up arround 4:30am."

@anna126banana:

"Kizz Daniel is drunk in love."

@adeola.adenuga.165:

"Is plenty.love is sweet. Best husband of d year goes to kizz Daniel."

@rachaegold:

"You sef stop scrolling down, type the comment you are looking for."

Kizz Daniel and Wife Dance to His New Song

Ace Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel and his wife have once again stolen the hearts of fans on social media.

Legit.ng reported that the singer recently shared a video of himself and his kids' mother singing and dancing of his new songs.

The emotional display left fans gushing over Kizz Daniels’ blessings in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng