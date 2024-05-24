Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel recently made a stirring revelation during a conversation with his fans on social media

Kizz Daniel shared how he made over a billion naira to release one of his new songs, and the track wasn't even a hit

The singer, after making the revelation, promised to bless his fans who have supported him since his early days

Nigerian international music star Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, recently revealed how wealthy he is during an online exchange with his fans.

During an exchange with Vaddicts, Kizz Daniel shared how he made $1m (N1.5bn) from one of his new songs.

However, one of Kizz Daniel's fans had reached out to the singer to "show him love" considering the country's current situation.

The singer's response to the Vaddict who asked for Kizz's help has got people.

"What do you need?" - Kizz Daniel

The Nigerian music star recently showed that he is an empathetic celebrity who doesn't mind going the extra mile for his fans.

During a recent engagement, after he had bragged about waiting for an alert of $1m, Kizz Daniel promised to help some of his fans with their basic needs.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Kizz Daniel first posted his wife on his social media page and how it led to several conversations online.

Many consider Kizz Daniel one of the most consistent Afrobeats artists of the last decade, and some even consider him the fourth in the Big Three conversation.

See when Kizz Daniel promised to bless his fans:

Reactions as Vado brags about being a billionaire

Here some of the comments that trailed Kizz Daniel's post:

@mrsanidugbe:

"Where is my credit this man?!

@mhizchoco_affair:

"As a vaddict I need a roof over my head."

@OhjayI:

"Wizkid fc go think sae na Cartoon Network."

@ade_and_wale:

One billion is not a play play something o."

@trends_by_pearldam:

"Okay I think I am in love with this man."

@iam_hizehiafek:

"Too cuteI’m blushing on behalf of his wife."

@BoratheRealtor:

"VADO for a reason."

@Ojodale46:

"Congrats you’re officially bigger than Wizkid."

@olayiwolaide:

"You, deserve all the billions you can get, Vado D'Great."

Kizz Daniel celebrates 10 years on stage

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Kizz Daniel when he announced he was celebrating 10 years on stage.

The hitmaker stunned many on social media after splurging millions of naira to acquire Rolls Royce Cullinan to mark his 10-year on-stage anniversary.

In honour of this milestone, Kizz also took to social media to share a snapshot of himself dressed in a stylish black ensemble, representing his illustrious musical journey spanning a decade.

