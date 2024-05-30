Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba has made some more grave revelations concerning the death of his son

The musician revealed during an interview that he is aware of the killer of his son and would speak when the time came

He also insisted that Mohbad's son, Liam, is not his grandchild, as there was no one with a bow leg in their family

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has continued to gain the attention of social media users.

It is no news that Mr Aloba has insisted on having Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, do his DNA. The man continued to claim that Liam is not his grandchild and gave up some more information to back up his claims.

Joseph Aloba alleges that Wunmi's concubines killed the singer. Credit: @iammohbad, @mohbad_dad

Source: Instagram

Liam is not my grandchild - Mohbad's father

In a new video, the late singer's father alleged that he is aware of the killer of his son. He also mentioned that his life was cut short by his wife, Wunmi's concubines. Joseph Aloba continued in his statement that Liam is not his grandson.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He added that no one in his family has a bow leg.

Watch interview here:

Reactions trail Joseph Aloba's interview

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Lion_Heart_OT:

"Liam is a short form of William, not a Muslim name. This man sha. But Wunmi should take Liam for DNA if she truly has nothing to hide. She's been avoiding and stalling DNA for too long, she should do it and vindicate herself if she's truly innocent."

@iSamsilver:

"You’re not a Yoruba guy with this your caption, not mistress, he meant that wunmi’s external lover killed mohbad."

@cryptoworldNG:

"That child isn’t mohbad son if not why to do DNA test come turn story."

@aduola_michael:

"For Mohbad's father to keep insisting on a DNA, he obviously has a knowledge of the killers of his son."

@deslilym:

"Wunmi was cheating on mohbad, why hasn’t she done the DNA to shut this man up?"

@emrayiam:

"This Mohbad death case, has no ending. It just keeps going. But that Wunmi should let them do DNA at least to clarify the whole world that Liam is Mohbad’s son. Simple."

@deslilym:

"I don’t want to use the word hate, I have a strong aversion towards this man."

Mohbad's Son Liam Makes Effort to Speak

Liam, the son of the late singer Mohbad, is attempting to speak, and he sparks emotions as he says his first word.

In a video, the boy was seen hitting the wall as he said Dada and the person minding him asked him to say, Mama instead.

Some social media users became emotional about the video, while others asked the mother to do a DNA test on the child.

Source: Legit.ng