Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has shared the sad tale of what happened to one of his female friends.

The singer took to X to make a post of how a bridesmaid behaved to one of her close friends. According to him, his friend's bridesmaid decided to marry her ex-husband.

Timi Dakolo recounts how his friend's bridesmaid married her ex-husband. Photo credit @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

He added that the friend didn't stop at that but went ahead to invite his friend to join the bridal train group on WhatsApp as she was planning for her wedding.

This is not the first time that the singer who took a swipe at INEC during the election would be making a post about friends betraying their own.

A few months ago, he posted how a friend blocked him so that people would not call him for their event.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by the singer

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Dakolo about his friend. Here are some of the comments below:

@Omo Ure:

@iam__temmyy:

"Cheers to the couple!. Cheers to the friend too! Cheers to you! I’m happy for everybody!"

@lareto24:

"See me taking my time to re-read the post to really understand."

@von_Bismack:

"She came for her own. It's time for your friend to repay the kindness and join the tribal train without bitterness."

@DeReal_Francis:

"Story seems a little sketchy tho, but I won't be surprised if it's completely true, because what women can't do, does not exist."

@Kayloaded1:

"One day you guys will understand no one owe you any loyalty. You will deliberately mess up your chances with a good person then want to lock the person up for others. Who made such law?

@JosephOnuorah:

Ring a round the roses."

@_namedNameless:

"That’s called a clean conscience. Ain’t it?"

@iamvinicius_snr:

"Which kind love parallelogram be this."

@chymaker:

"Won’t she do what the bride to be did for her?"

@Mrrefined:

"Lmao, I don't want to believe this. Like??? The audacity is audacious lol."

Timi Dakolo reconnects with maternal grandmother

Legit.ng had reported that Dakolo had traveled to Ghana to see his maternal grandmother who is the love of his life.

The singer posted pictures on his Instagram and he was looking so much like the old woman.

He stated that his grandmother who lives in Ghana would soon be 100 years old.

