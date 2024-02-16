Timi Dakolo has narrated how his parents dropped him off at his grandmother's place and ran away

The singer noted that his parents were young when they had him and didn't have enough to raise him

They both went their separate ways after they abandoned him and his grandmother had to raise him all alone

Sonorous singer Timi Dakolo, aka, Chorus leader, has shared some of the experiences he had while growing up.

The father of three was a guest on the Tea with Tay podcast recently. According to him, he grew up with his grandmother because his parents abandoned him with her.

The singer who reconnected with his grandmother a few years ago noted that he was raised by his grandmother all alone.

Dakolo says his parents were young

Narrating his experience further, Dakolo, whose daughter also sings said that his parents had him when they were very young.

Timi Dakolo says his parents abandoned him with his grandmother. Photo credit @timodakola

Source: Instagram

His mother was not up to twenty years at that time while his father was in his twenties. They were dating at a young age and his father got his mother pregnant but they didn't know what to do with the singer.

See the video here:

