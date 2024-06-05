A video of Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel and his younger brother Uthy has got people talking online

The Nigerian singer recently dropped a new song on which he featured his wife, the track was being played in the background of the trending clip of him and his brother taking a walk

Uthy is the Vice-President of Kizz Daniel's record label, Flyboi Inc.; the siblings' striking resemblance left many on social media awe

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has made himself and his family much more publicly available after years of keeping things private.

A recent clip of Kizz Daniel and his younger brother, Mofoluwato Anidugbe, aka Uthy, taking a walk on the streets of Paris has gone viral.

A video of Kizz Daniel and his lookalike younger brother stirs mixed emotions online. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel/@uthy_omg

Source: Instagram

The singer recently released a new single, Double, featuring his wife. Kizz Daniel seems to be on a mission to make everybody in his family a celebrity.

Months after introducing his wife to the public, he has revealed the brains behind his operations.

Kizz Daniel's introduces Uthy to his fans

In a recent clip, Kizz Daniel introduced his brother to fans, just like he did with his wife months ago. In addition to being his manager, Uthy also serves as the VP of his brother's record label.

However, what caught the interest of most netizens from the introduction was the striking resemblance shared by the siblings. Many noted that they could pass for twins.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reaction as Kizz steps out with his brother

See some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@urla11:

"Omo, na two Kizz Daniel I dey see, abi eye dey pain me?"

@ololade__bella:

"Kiss Daniel and Hug daniel."

@iam_maame_ama:

"See as I shine teeth dey smile through out."

@seyifunmi_bijoux:

"They really look alike o."

@cynruva:

"This kind of brotherly union is a blessing."

@_adejoe_:

"This brotherly love is priceless."

@salamirotimi:

"Family is everything."

@stevoskys:

"Kiss Daniel only gives us reasons to love him and love his music timelessly."

@lk_kuddy:

"You go know say that dongo no sabi dance. . See as e match ground before the kick drop! Dey dance off rhythm like oyibo man."

@dr_mangani:

"Kizz Daniels and Peck Daniels."

Kizz Daniel celebrates 10 years on stage

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Kizz Daniel when he announced he was celebrating 10 years on stage.

The hitmaker stunned many on social media after splurging millions of naira to acquire Rolls Royce Cullinan to mark his 10-year on-stage anniversary.

In honour of this milestone, Kizz also took to social media to share a snapshot of himself dressed in a stylish black ensemble, representing his illustrious musical journey spanning a decade.

