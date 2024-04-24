Top Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel and his wife have once again stolen the hearts of fans on social media

Just recently, the music star shared a video of himself and the mother of his kids singing and dancing to one of his new songs

The heartwarming display left many fans gushing over Kizz Daniels’ blessings in the comment section

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel and his wife have once again given fans couple goals on social media.

On the Buga crooner’s official Instagram page, he shared a video showcasing the sweet love between him and his woman.

In the trending clip, Kizz Daniel and the mother of his kids were spotted holding each other as they sang and danced to one of his unreleased songs, Baby Sha.

In the clip, the celebrity couple were all smiles as they enjoyed the music playfully and sweetly.

See the heartwarming video below:

manlikeflowzy:

“gather here if you love ❤️ kizz daniel and wifey .”

ummuh_seqinah:

“Been expecting this.”

_zyraycleanandsparkle:

“Only one Vado.”

cocolateluv:

“Our new promoter wife❤️ I love ur smile and ur aura we still love Kizz do just joking lol.”

fly__gal__:

“Our wifeyy .”

fly__gal__:

“God wen aww my favs.”

officialomoborty:

“Vado for a reason. I love how you love your wifey.”

why_offisial:

“I’ve watched dis video more than 15 times just now, I ❤️ dis duo.”

Iam_elizaabeth:

“So sweet .”

Why_offisial:

“I joined ur “Live” earlier hoping u were dancing with ur wife and exit as anno see ur wife on ur “Live” …… I don’t know why but there’s dis joy I have seeing her face and smiles next to “Kizz” I think I now love “Kizz” more bcos of her. A simple looking blessed woman.”

vi_ckys_stiches:

“Sending hate from Azikiwe Rd aba .”

