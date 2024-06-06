D'banj has appreciated Olamide for contributing to a new song he just released titled Koko as he dances excitedly in the clip

In the viral recording, the singer was joined by some men and ladies who danced as he was singing the new song

Taking to the comments section also, Don Jazzy danced uniquely to show that he was enjoying the beat

Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, professionally known as D'banj has returned fully to music, and he has released a new song, Koko.

The singer, who gave out millions to a woman last year, appreciated his colleague, Olamide, for contributing to the new jam, Koko.

According to him, the song is the new Koko anthem, as he told his fans to jump on it.

D'banj appreciates Olamide for his new song. Photo credit @donjazzy/@iambangalee/@olamide

Source: Instagram

Taking to the comments section, Don Jazzy was the first to jump on the song, He was seen dancing excitedly to the new rhythm.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

D'banj asked fans questions

In the caption of his post, he asked his fans what Koko, a popular slang he came up with many years ago, meant to them.

He noted that the slang had been in existence since 2004 and till reigning in 2024.

Recall that D'banj recently apologised to Don Jazzy and other members of the defunct Mo'Hits. He expressed how much he missed them and their impact in his career.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

The recording posted by D'banj has generated reactions from fans. Here are some of their comments below:

@bustlineyetunde:

"The best to ever do it!"

@official2baba:

"My jam."

@isbae_u:

"What have you, burst my head."

@shakar_el:

"Koko Kontent."

@andrew.ajayi:

"Nah this is dope."

@yfalaye:

"Top jam."

@obafemi_v07:

"Bangalee wish me happy it my birthday today."

@myselfvictormedia:

"We've been asking "What is the Koko?" Since '04. Anyway R.Kelly never told us the meaning of Thoia Thoing till today! Fire on Bnnza."

@millieambition:

"Koko is still missing. I am using my baby brain to believe koko can be pap or knocking. But is it nice yo give a woman koko in the room @iambangalee ?"

2Baba tries to unite D'banj and Don Jazzy

Legit.ng had reported that 2Baba called for the return of D'banj and Don Jazzy during his birthday party, which took place at Eko Hotels. The two former best friends were in attendance while 2Baba was making his speech.

According to the African Queen crooner, he wants the two to start producing music again, as he declared that he was their big fan.

The crowd went wild as D'banj offered to perform his song 'I'm Feeling Good' which was produced by Don Jazzy, featuring 2Baba.

Source: Legit.ng