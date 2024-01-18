Nigerian gospel artist Yinka Ayefele recently took to his social media pages to express his affection for his kids

The singer's triplets recently turned a year older, and the radio boss couldn't be any less happy as he celebrates them on his handles

Yinka Ayefele described his triplets as the treasures of his life, noting that watching them grow older over the last five years has been nothing but bliss to him

Renowned Nigerian gospel singer and On-air radio personality Yinka Ayefele has sparked reactions online with a post he shared on his page to celebrate his kids.

The singer is famous for always going all out to celebrate his triplets. Yinka Ayefele has shared online several that the greatest gift God ever gave after surviving the ghastly car accident that rendered him handicapped is his triplets.

Nigerian gospel singer Yinka Ayefele celebrates as his triplets turn a year older. Photo credit: @yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls when Yinka Ayefele shared a clip online revealing how his kids constantly nag him about his disability and not being able to walk.

Yinka Ayefele in his birthday post described is triplets as his greatest treasures

The gospel singer shared a cute video celebrating his triplets as they turned five.

He described them in the caption of his post as his most fabulous treasures.

Read an excerpt of Yinka Ayefele's post below:

"MY TRIPLET AT FIVE. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU, MY TREASURED."

Watch the cute video of Yinka Ayefele's triplets below:

Netizens react as Yinka Ayefele celebrates the birthday of triplets

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral post:

@freshfmlagos:

"Age Gracefully Rose Mary , Raymond and Richard."

@adeyemiolusegunisaac:

"Wow they are five already may God be with you all.... Happy birthday cute kids."

@officialmcpamilerin:

"Happy birthday to them."

@koffithaguru:

"Congratulations Baami."

@ashabbybosslady:

"Happy birthday triplet, more years to celebrate IJN."

@ayettyomoowo:

"Happy birthday to you guys ❤️ many more years to celebrate Insha Allah Ta'allah."

@iamoluwasheyanu:

"More good life to your babies, congratulations baba Ibeta."

@compliancekay:

"Happy birthday to your triplets LLNP more celebration in life."

Yinka Ayefele's triplets seize microphone from musician and start singing

Legit.ng recalls a previous report made about Yinka Ayefele's triplets during their birthday celebration in 2023.

Yinka's triplets Rosemary, Raymond and Richard at the time had just turned four. The singer threw them a lavish birthday party to mark their new age.

Videos from the lovely occasion made the rounds on social media and netizens could not help but gush over the energy from the three little kids.

Source: Legit.ng