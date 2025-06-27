The second quarter is not even over yet, and Carter Efe has already faced significant backlash from Wizkid's fans

Recall how the skit maker-turned-singer was dealt with after making derogatory comments about the Grammy-winner

A new development showcases how Carter Efe has navigated the situation, triggering reactions from Wizkid's associate, DJ Tunez

It is quite funny to see how people can turn their backs on you at the slightest discomfort. This is the case with Carter Efe and Wizkid.

Odahohwo Joseph Efe, widely known as Carter Efe, made headlines again after he made a strategic move to join Wizkid's rival, Davido.

Viral clip of DJ Tunez warning Carter Efe ignites reactions online. Credit: @carterefe, @wizkidayo, @dj_tunez

The skit maker had lost two of his most-followed accounts on TikTok and Instagram after the statements he made about Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

Following these events, Efe was warmly welcomed by Davido, who video-called him. Although he apologised to Wizkid, the singer's official DJ, Tunez, shared his stance on the whole situation.

In a new video, sighted by Legit.ng, DJ Tunez warned Carter Efe not to ever mess with Wizkid FC again, as they would deal with him. He also told him to "watch his spit," a comment that sparked hilarity online.

Watch the video here:

See his video call with Davido here:

DJ Tunez spurs reacts as he warns Carter Efe

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@brimamosesm244 said:

"Any hands that touch this comment will be the first millionaire in their family 😍."

@larryeleniyan said:

"I’m sure Dj tunez go dn show wiz that video of carter crying and spitting on our screen 😂😂."

@iam_decent0 said:

"That feelings when you’re wiz close friends 😂🍒."

@pokezy5050 said:

"Tunez na agbaya normally."

@its_ismaeel said:

"Abggg stream make we see wizzyyyyy."

Wizkid's DJ Tunez blasts Carter Efe over his recent actions. Credit: @carterefe

@samprincequality said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. No middle man. U no know wetin God do for you @dj_tunez 😂😂."

@_cherii_coco said:

"Davido for no put mouth for this Carter efe matter😂😂😂 Na why dem dey always enter am be this."

@emmzhy said:

"Who noticed Tunez wanted to mention Davido, na😂😂."

@shozzybili said:

"You guys think it's easy for him ? There is a level you get in life, if nobody fit they advise you or tell you your mistakes then you are going to fail in life."

@davidedwin234467 said:

"This one go just Dey talk like mumu."

@telixchange said:

"Life is really nothing. The so called celebrities are people that made them famous. If not for the likes of Banks W and co that bet on Wizkid, he probably won't be anywhere near where he is today. Lighting another candle will deem yours. It's all love. If man na God, some people for don gatekeep this celebrity of a thing. Imagine Peller of yesterday now so big. That's life. And lately Wizkid is now rolling with Shanks and his streaming stuff. He has probably understood that is playing yourself from what is invoke hurts brands and will soon send him to oblivion. The world is moving at such a fast pace you definitely have to blend or loose out like Nokia and BlackBerry. Let Love lead. That is if this post is even true. Believe the media at your peril lol."

