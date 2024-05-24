Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has revealed that his late father Fela Kuti had lots of women in his life that the public was not aware of

Aside from the 27 wives that he had that the public knew, he also stated that his father had over 100 girlfriends

He made other claims on the Bahd and Boujie podcast which was hosted by media personality Moet Abebe and former reality star Tolani Baj

Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti is married to Yetunde Kuti but believes monogamy is an unachievable demand in marriage.

Seun Kuti shares his take on polygamy and monogamy. Image credit: @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

According to him, his father, the late Fela Kuti, was a polygamist who married 27 wives. However, he had over 100 girlfriends who lived in his father's home.

Speaking of his reason monogamy cannot work, he said a man needs several goddesses in his life which the ancestors put there to share his life with.

He made this statement on the Bahd and Boujie podcast hosted by media personality Moet Abebe and a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Tolani Baj.

His statement generated mixed reactions online though some people were unsurprised because of his family background.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Seun Kuti's statement

Several people have shared their thoughts on what the singer said on the podcast. Legit.ng has compiled their comments below:

@ogensimah:

"That's the reason why he did not live long."

@ikomo_john:

"As an African man, you have a certificate to marry many wives."

@gistcitypodcast:

"Cool guy."

@pwettybeth:

"Now, I believe how a person is raised is important."

@emeka_:

"Abeg, I go marry one woman o. Monogamy is best for keeping your sanity. Polygamy go be like running a small business."

@__ozofu:

"He married just one woman with no scandal....Go and finish the clip before judging from this short one."

@ekeyb:

"As long as you tell whoever you’re marrying your plans from the beginning and she agrees, carry on. But don’t marry someone under the pretense of monogamy and then turn around and be a proud polygamist.“

@elohor_travel_tales:

"That is to say you get plenty girlfriends. Married women for Naija de try o."

@dhales60:

"It amazes me how we speak ill of polygamy and embrace gayism, cross-dressing etc.. The western world had really toyed with some African's brain. Oma se o."

@yoruba.__.demon:

"Sharing infections too."

Source: Legit.ng