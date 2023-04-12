Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido had one of those moments as a mentor in the game with his junior colleague Zlatan

The 30 billion gang crooner praised the indigenous rapper for bagging himself an expensive diamond neckpiece

Zlatan’s luxury neck chain came with a football and music-autographed pendant that tickled the hearts of many on the internet

Nigerian superstar Davido was filled with joy to see that his junior colleague Zlatan had acquired an expensive diamond neck chain.

The singer praised the Zanku crooner for his hard work and dedication to getting the best things for himself.

Davido admires Zlatan's new expensive neck chain Credit: @davido, @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Davido was spotted with smiles as he tagged Zlatan as his little brother while gushing over the customised neckpiece that carried a football and music autograph pendant.

Watch the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Internet users react to video

flashboy0:

"David don notice something from the chain baba Sabi original paaaaa."

iamneeyee:

"You little brothers bi bawo weyrey?"

idorcasmone:

"Why he no add bottle flips."

tiwalade0307:

"Nahin con make wahala jam network??? Is it new to you."

dont_foldcp:

"OBO influence on Naija artist we love to see it."

vybezbbm:

"OBO: who do this ice for you? ZLATAN: Na one guy like that."

Davido's elder sister prays for him before London concert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido's London concert was successful, and a video of his sister praying for him went viral.

Davido bowed his head and closed his eyes as Sharon draped an arm over him while praying passionately.

The video has stirred reactions online, with netizens gushing over Davido and his sister's bond.

Davido's Unavailable takes back number 1 spot on Apple Music

It was a silent battle of streams between the fans of the Nigerian superstar Davido and the YBNL prodigy Asake on the Apple Music platform.

Legit.ng previously reported how Asake’s new hit 2:30 displaced Davido’s infectious Amapiano song Unavailable from the number one spot on the Apple Music platform.

However, it didn’t take hours for the Stand Strong crooner to regain his position after Asake enjoyed the short-lived glory as Apple Music 'landlord'.

Source: Legit.ng