Zlatan Ibile has shown excellent skills as he hit the football pitch to play a match with some people

In the video seen online, the singer was able to dribble most of the people he played with and scored some goals

The music star noted that he might consider reducing his age so he could pursue a career in soccer

Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, professionally known as Zlatan Ibile, has posted a video of him playing soccer with considerable skills.

Zlatan Ibile shows great soccer skills. Photo credit @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

The singer, who was at a football trial in Portugal a few months ago, showed that he was indeed talented not just in music but also on the pitch.

In the video posted, the singer displayed great expertise on the field as he dazzled his fans with his football skills.

The singer was able to score some goals before the match ended.

Zlatan Ibile considers reducing his age because of football

In the caption of the video on Instagram, he wrote that he might consider reducing his age so he could pursue a career in football.

The singer was among some Nigerian music artists who got the opportunity to board Spotify's private jet to Barcelona a few months ago to play at Barca's training field.

See the post here:

Fans react to the video of Zlatan Ibile playing football

Reactions have trailed the video of the singer on the soccer field. Below are some of the comments:

@Diamondokechi:

"Baller."

@ikesman:

"So you sabi ball like this.?"

@officialuchay:

"Baller on fire."

@ifeanyis_gramm:

"Haba , this one no be child play."

@oyeyemidesign:

"E still dey body."

@verbbmusic:

"Leg wey them for scatter."

@chidhoxieh:

"If Man U give you chance now, you go turn Harry Maguire."

@lolu_fefs:

"@zlatan_ibile see that tight corner."

@teamnigeriauk3':

"We go tell the world say you be person papa...you ve over age Zlatan."

@p_moses1:

"Ibile normally na baller na ."

Peter Okoye plays football with Osimhen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye shared a fun video of him playing football with Osimhen and Paul Ebere.

The three celebrities were playing at a soccer field in Banana Island Lagos.

Fans criticised Osimhen for playing as a defender despite being a forward.

Source: Legit.ng