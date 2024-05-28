Nigerian internet sensation Enioluwa Adeoluwa left many high in their feeling with a recent gathering he hosted

The lifestyle influencer called together his celeb friends to perform the 1985 classic "We Are the World" for a group of children

The viral footage saw the likes of Veekee James, Odunlade Adekola Toke Makinwa and many more present

For the first time in a long while, Nigerians had a memorable Children's Day celebration yesterday, May 27.

Apart from the spectacle Davido's daughter Imade brought with the revelation of the countries she has visited, social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa went extra to put smiles on the faces of children and his countrymen.

Enioluwa gathered celebrities to sing for kids for Children’s day to sing 1985 classic "We Are the World". Credit: @enioluwaofficial, @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

The much-loved internet sensation spurred a frenzy online with a video of him and some celebrating performing the popular US song "We Are the World" written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie.

The viral footage showed stars Odunlade, Veekee James, Toke Makinwa, Toyin Abraham, Korede Bello, Chef T, Waje, Praize, BBNaija Bisola, BBNaija Alex, Fathia, and others performing the heartwarming rendition for a group of children gathered in an enclosed space.

There was also the Hausa version of the song, delivered by one of Enioluwa's friends, a fast-rising singer named Ali Jubril Namanjo.

The adorable session was produced by Nollywood veteran Kate Haneshaw and Enioluwa himself.

Music production, mixing and mastering of the tune was done by Ojembe Godwin. And Afrobeats diva Waje coordinated the entire process.

"We Are the World" is a charity single originally recorded by the supergroup USA for Africa in 1985. It became the eighth-best-selling physical single of all time.

Taking to his caption, Eni who was embroiled in some gay scandal weeks ago urged Nigerians to pray for all the children worldwide in honour of their day.

"Say a prayer for all our children all over the world. From All of Us we say, Happy Children's Day."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of Enioluwa and friends

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

moyodare_mua:

"The best thing I have seen in a while! Thank you."

joselyn_dumas:

"This is so beautiful beautiful ❤️❤️ Gosh!!! No words!!"

divabyqbwigs:

"Such a happy video. Seeing all our Faves in one video is so cool."

that_african_babet:

"I am still smiling after watching the video so many times."

secretplacewife:

"I loved seeing this on my timeline. Eni is such a joy to follow. Thanks to you and Aunty Kate for putting this together. The children are magic and the inclusion displayed in this video is so beautiful to see."

_moyorsoreh:

"Most beautiful thing on the gram today❤️❤️.God bless y’al."

pcm_theorator:

"I got goosebumps listening to this rendition. Great teamwork guys. This was absolutely beautiful."

shallybenson:

"I had chills! Aunty Shaffy sent chills down my spine. Thank you thank you for this piece. Happy children’s day to all of."

Source: Legit.ng