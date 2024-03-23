The video of the visit popular IIorin state cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Labeeb paid to Naira Marley, Sam Larry has surfaced online

In the video, the alfa prayed that the killer of Mohbad would join him but his hosts were not quick to respond to it

The scholar had to shout at them to say Ameen before they reluctantly said it and fans reacted to the clip

A prominent scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Labeeb, has visited Abdulazeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, Samson Elutu, aka, Sam Larry, and Zinoleesky at home.

In the clip sighted online, the cleric who wore a yellow agbada and big turban was sitting in the living room of the Marlian boss and saying some powerful prayers for the killers of late Mohbad.

Cleric asks his host to say amen

The first prayer he said was that the person or people who had a hand in the death of the late singer would soon follow him.

Both Naira Marley and Sam Larry didn't say a word and the scholar had to shout that they should say Ameen.

It was then they said Ameen reluctantly.

Recall that Naira Marley and Sam Larry were both fingered in the death of Mohbad and they were arrested and detailed.

They were later granted N20 million bail by a magistrate court to process their release.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of the cleric's visit to Naira Marley. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamhayzedgraphix:

"I beg gather love for this alfa."

@_iam.mayo:

"Can anyone read their feelings especially Sam Larry? Naira just lock hin eyes hard, you go don sabi who be criminal normal."

@fearlessenergy_:

"Na since when they exhume MO I know that boy spirit is strong aje all of you that come together to cut short that boy life won’t know peace in your life."

@seyoh_pizzo:

"Mohbad spirit Dey inside this Alfa."

@inside9janews:

"Na the Alfa nla help dem pray make them no enter prison for Mohbad case. Alfa nla."

@loyinks:

"My own na this load wey him carry for head, even Samlary nd Nairamaly sin no reach d weight of this load."

@franksharp_iphone_:

"This naira Marley why did he like to show off sam Larry to his pix and he knew he is a suspect. Many people try to forgive you and you still get them angry by showing him in ur pix. I thought you get sense naira Marley?"

@sofiatadeyeye:

"Thou shall be running around when no one is chasing you."

@oladipupo061588:

"It all love zino fans gather here."

@igbore_asa:

"This Alfa self done loose him respect in my sight completely."

@young_bee_media_pro:

"If you like visit boko haram you’re cancelled already."

Naira Marley, Sam Larry stay in police custody

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Naira Marley and Sam Larry were arrested for interrogation by the Lagos state police.

The two were taken by law enforcement agents because they were suspects in the untimely death of the late singer, Mohabd.

He promised to cooperate with the authorities as they were remanded by the Yaba Magistrate court.

They were there for 21 days as investigation into their case progressed.

