Burna Boy has put to rest the contention among fans as to who the three biggest artists are in Nigeria

The singer was performing when he said that there are only two artists but then there is Burna Boy

He told his fans that the next time people are arguing about the biggest artiste, they should not forget to tell them what he said

Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy has said that fans should not count him among the three biggest artists in Nigeria.

The singer made it known that he is in a league of his own. He was performing at an event when he paused to address the crowd.

Burna Boy rates self above Wizkid and Davido. Photo credit @burnaboygrm/@davido/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

According to him, when people are arguing about who the three biggest artists are, they should tell them that there are just big artists and then there is Burna Boy.

Fans of the three biggest artists in Nigeria, Buna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid have had arguments in the past about who the greatest artist is in the Nigerian music industry.

This is not the first time that Burna Boy would be bragging about his worth and comparing himself to his other two colleagues, Davido and Wizkid.

He once boasted of being richer than the two artistes.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of Burna Boy boasting about his music

Netizens have reacted to the video of Burna Boy saying they are two big artists. Here are some of the comments below:

@bhadboy_scott:

"He said nothing bad."

@brightgeeee:

"E pain am."

@__bm__official___:

"Burna and wahala na 5&6."

@olathoyese:

"He is right. I love the fact that he said THERE IS ONLY BIG 2 first and then there is Burna boy."

@word_papilo:

"Na big 3 we know and you no they among sir ."

@peterr_deee:

"Burna boy should remember he’s still an upcoming artist (new cat) in the eye of Davido and Big wiz. He should stay consistent for additional 8 years before he reaches them."

@shegzikids:

"And that’s on fact."

@iammauriceazr:

"I no understand. I need backstory."

@a.y.o.k.u.n.l.a.y:

"Settled."

@emmez999:

"We stand alone ni ooo no shaking."

Fans pick Davido, over Wizkid and Burna Boy as the Nigerian musician to hold the best concert ever

Legit.ng had reported that fans of three music giants Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy had chosen Davido over Burna Boy and Wizkid while choosing the Nigerian singer who has had the best concert ever.

A poll was conducted by Legit.ng where fans of the three singers had the opportunity to vote.

The 'Aye' crooner had the highest votes and was picked as the winner.

Source: Legit.ng