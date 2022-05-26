Talented Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks, has shared with fans that he has started thinking about his retirement from music

The Ozumba Mbadiwe star noted that after he retires, he will become a chef and this caused a stir on social media

A number of internet users had interesting things to say about Reekado Banks and his retirement plan

Popular Nigerian musician, Reekado Banks, has caused a stir on social media after he spoke about his retirement.

The 28-year-old singer appears to have given himself 10 more years in the music industry and noted that he will be retiring at the age of 38.

Reekado Banks plans to retire from music at 38. Photo: @reekadobanks

According to the Ozumba Mbadiwe star, after he retires from music, he will become a chef.

The singer, who appeared to be in a melancholy mood also spoke about his music outliving him.

Reekado explained that after his demise, hopefully at the age of 80, his song Ozumba Mbadiwe will remain. See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Reekado Banks’ retirement plans

Internet users had a lot to say about the singer’s plan for retirement at the age of 38. Read what some of them had to say below:

Man_p_aliu:

“U don chop life tire why suffer head no go hungry u.”

P_pounds45:

“Good plan.”

Iam_feeling_good_tonight:

“Make sure say na beans and egg you go dey cook ‍….”

