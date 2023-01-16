Nigerian singer Brymo has come out again to apologize to the Igbos after a comment he made some days back sparked public outrage and even got him petitioned

Brymo who had been constantly criticized, bashed and tagged as a bigot over the last few days seems to have finally cracked as he apologizes for a second time for his controversial comment

The singer, who had apologized for his statement in a video clip earlier, took it a nudge further as he took to Twitter to share another heartfelt apology to all Ndi Igbos in Nigeria

Ace, outspoken Nigerian singer Olawale Ashimi, better known as Brymo has finally cracked under pressure as he releases a heartfelt apology dedicated to everyone he might have offended with his comment about Igbos.

The Sonic musician in his apology noted that meant no harm when he made his statements about the Igbo during his recent online engagement.

Nigerian singer Brymo apologizes for a 2nd time after pressure mounts on him over his contentious comment.

In the heartfelt apology, Brymo noted that he meant no harm nor distress to all Igbos. He also took back his comments for sounding bigoted.

Brymo's apology is coming days after celebrities of Igbo descent like Masterkraft, Psquare, and DJ BigN had all come out to chastise him.

Also, a petition was submitted to AFRIMA calling for the singer to be stopped from winning the award of 'artist of the year'.

See how Nigerians reacted to Brymo's apology for his previous contentious comments about Igbos

@AfamDeluxo:

"Lol. The people that were making excuses for you for days, even portrayed you as the victim, I wonder what they are going to say now. They even compared you to Nnamdi Kanu."

@bilgigitop:

"Very funny how the consequences of our actions work right? You said it the first time and kept doubling down and was standing on it until it started affecting you significantly before you decided to apologise."

@charlypac007:

"I wonder why people are responding to this guy. Never has he gotten this number of responses in his entire music career."

@WaziriE:

"You've won my heart back. I tweeted earlier dat unconditional apology is what's expected u regardless of what ur intentions were when u made that infamous tweet. Now I can enjoy my Brymo tunes with joy and happiness. U are a great talent, we love U 4rm all over Nigeria."

@preciousphece:

"Well done for the courage 2 do the right thing. Right now our unity is very fragile and things like this trigger that reality. So I applaud the thought 2 explain yourself and apologise. Plz be humble enough to take in the unsuitable responses that may come with this. It’s normal."

@IkennaOhiri:

"I saw what you did with this apology. "Forgive my assertions that came across as bigoted spewings" In other words, I said what I said, you're responsible for how you understood it. Apology accepted though. My problem is with the people that were supporting and cheering you on."

Vector slams those making dangerous statements because of 2023 elections, fans React

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian rapper Olanrewaju Teslim, better known as Vector, recently joined the online conversation about bigotry and tribal sentiments that have become rife over the last few weeks on social media.

Vector in his statement about the conversation noted that elections won't mean anything if people's characters continue to tilt towards the destruction of the country's unity.

The rapper's comment is coming days after the singer Brymo was called out by many supporters of the Obidient movement. He was accused of spewing statements riddled with bigotry and ethnic-tribal sentiments.

Source: Legit.ng