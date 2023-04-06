The love that Davido has been receiving of late after his return to music with his new album has been somewhat unprecedented

The latest show of love the Afrobeat artist has been receiving came from his recent performance in London with young YBNL singer Fave

Since the track went viral, there's been a serious comparison between it and Wizkid's Essence song featuring Tems

The success that Davido's new album Timeless has been enjoying since its release continues to be a marvel for many of his fans and supporters.

A video clip from the singer's recent show in London performing with fast-rising young female singer Fave has got people talking online.

A viral clip of Davido's fans in London going gaga as he performs his song Kante with Fave has stirred reactions online. Photo credit: @davido/@faveszn/@danagog

The Fave featured Davido's song Kante, and this track's reception at their performance in London was beautiful to watch.

All through the performance, the Oyinbos in the crowd had their hands in the air, enjoying every moment of it as they sang along word for word.

The track is one of the songs earmarked a Grammy nomination worthy.

Watch below how Oyinbo fans went gaga during Davido and Fave's performance of Kante:

See how netizens reacted to the viral video of Davido and Fave's performance in London

@mercyluxurrystore:

"This song dey go Grammy watch."

@its_imkhan_:

"I can't lie am feeling pressure."

@jennykishy:

"And i can tell you're feeling the pressure And I can tell you're feeling the tension."

@_ighalo_dinero:

"Kante❤️."

@b_solzofficial:

".......I can tell you feeling the pressure ."

@chikeallison:

"So happy for @faveszn❤️."

@bm_adreas:

"Watching this was just making me smile and blush. It was fire ."

@iamseuness:

"How can you listen to this track and not love Fave, nah ko possible."

