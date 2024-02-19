Nigerian singer Davido recently created a stir online as he celebrates the achievement of his album "Timeless"

The singer reacted to a post that showed that his album, Timeless, had re-entered the UK Top 100 music chart

Davido captioned the post he used to react to the post with a comment that reads "stubborn" and it has got people talking online

Renowned Nigerian Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has sparked reactions online as he took to social media to celebrate the success of his album, Timeless.

An announcement shared on X (formerly Twitter) has stirred the attention of netizens after it was noted that Davido's Timeless had re-entered the UK Top 100 music chart.

Nigerian singer Davido reacts as his album enters the Top 100 UK Music chart. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

After nearly 12 months since it was released recently, the singer's album did a late run as it re-enters the UK Top 100 music chart.

Davido reacts to Timeless' re-entry

The Afrobeats star has sparked reactions on social media with a comment he shared as his Timeless album re-entered the UK Top 100.

After quoting the tweet that confirmed the re-entry of his album on the UK chart, Davido wrote:

"Stubborn."

This is coming weeks after he lost three Grammy nomination and his colleague Burna Boy called him a joke.

See Davido's comment:

Netizens react to Davido's post

Here are some of the comments that trailed Davido's "Stubborn" comment:

@nelsonhands20:

"You neva apologise to Burna Boy, you know say he big pass you and u no get grammy award."

@obajemujnr:

"We don’t need grammy, stats is showing the workings and evidence is clear."

@CSkychris:

"What happens when you make good music."

@EuniceVince2:

"You're going higher the baddest don't worry . 001 keep giving us back to back."

@Emmanuellh10:

"You’re in everyway better than Burna Boy."

@gideonjunior_:

"That is why the album is called Timeless."

@thobyiano:

"The GRAMMYs or not, you are simply the best."

@RealBenGreat:

"Very stubborn Album."

@dotboyswag10:

"It’s “TIMELESS” for a reason."

Timeless is 1st African Album to hit No.1

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido's album was the first African album to hit number one on iTunes in the US.

This sparked massive reactions on social media as his fans went gaga celebrating the singer's achievement.

Timeless achieved this feat within the first seven days after it was released in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng