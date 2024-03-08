Popular Nigerian singer Portable has once again showered love on his first wife, Bewaji, in the full glare of fans

A video made the rounds online of the big shop the Tony Montana crooner opened for his partner

The impressive clip raised a series of reactions on social media with many netizens warning Portable not to collect the shop if they fall out

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable is back in the news after showing love to his first wife, Bewaji.

Portable and Bewaji’s relationship is known to be a unique one considering the singer’s drama with his many baby mamas and side chicks. However, their marriage has continued to wax strong.

Video as Portable opens big shop for Bewaji. Photos: @anonymousbigmama, @portablebaeby / IG

Source: TikTok

Just recently, the Tony Montana crooner was spotted in a TikTok video where he showed off the new shop he got for Bewaji.

In the clip, the music star was seen flaunting the impressive property while showing off its furnishings as well as his wife’s office area in the shop.

Portable was also heard showering praises on his wife as he tried to get her to appear on camera while appreciating what he had done to make her happy. According to him, Bewaji is now a Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable opens big shop for Bewaji

The video of Portable showcasing the shop he got for his housewife was trailed with interesting comments from netizens. While some of them congratulated the couple, others expressed their concerns.

Read some reactions below:

Silva1__:

“Congratulations but no collect ham back if Una fight o.”

biriowo1992:

“D day way he mama Zeb offend him, he will throw all d market for mainroad Werey alaso .”

kwintoyin290:

“Mama zeh don chop bellefull .”

Anikky baby:

“Congratulations omobewaji.”

Flinkky:

“I'm just smiling like mumu.”

chubbyebony:

“Omo bewaji d lord we continue to answer all ur secret prayers thank u for tolerating our wahala.”

funke:

“I bet u....when theres a small issue ehnnn mama she...just know say that shop will b locked ..cz it's looking like a trap b wise mama zeh.”

sheefah_ad17:

“Una wan make she leave portable, how she wan dey enjoy. Nothing dey street o.”

Suger:

“God bless portable you sure best husband of the year.”

AyductStore:

“Naa Bewaji get the shop ooo. No start trouble after opening it oooo.”

Sofiah:

“Them go soon collect the shop .”

