Afrobeats singer and songwriter Adekunle Gold shared how he used to walk from Maryland to Ikeja to sell his CDs

In the newsletter that accompanied the release of his highly anticipated album, Tequilla Ever After, he melted the hearts of his fans with the harsh realities of his fame

AG Baby, as he is fondly called, disclosed how he and one of his close friends raised N150,000 to produce their first music video in 2010

Nigerian Afropop sensation Adekunle Gold has revealed how he struggled in his early career days.

According to the High Crooner, he used to trek in Lagos traffic to sell his music CDs by handing over CDs to commuters.

Cable Lifestyle reported that this was made this known in his latest newsletter released after the launch of his album Tequilla Ever After

However, Gold stated that in 2010, he and a friend pooled their resources and were able to raise N150,000 to produce his debut music video.

"As I was reflecting, I noticed a young boy leading the church choir. I remember fighting so hard to lead the choir at Doers of the Word and never getting that spot, but look at me today. It was not until my parents moved us from Ifako Ijaiye to Ikotun and I met my best friend Michael that people really started paying attention to my musical ability," the letter partially reads.

"Michael was a keyboardist in his church, and so we connected and decided to form a band called ‘Another Root of Jesse’ which later became ‘Heavenward’ then ‘The Bridge’. Michael was always more of the producer, and I was the writer but we both sang.

"Then Michael got a job at Dana airline, I was still broke but I added my own 2 kobo. We gathered 150,000 Naira together to shoot our first music video in 2010. We put every single dime we made into music, we even moved to a ‘boys quarter’ in Lekki in 2011 to feel among and chase this music dream.

"I remember walking from Maryland to Ikeja to give out our CDs in traffic, we really pushed and pushed because we both knew we had something in us that the world needed to hear.

“Fast forward to today Michael and I are still inseparable, traveling the world together and performing in front of thousands of people. Michael produces all my live shows, that High EDM remix I’ve been performing at festivals this year, Michael created it, Michael produced some songs on this album and worked on almost all of the songs you are listening to right now, he’s a genius and my story would probably be different without him.”

