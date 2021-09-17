Music producer Samklef has taken to his social media page to show his latest achievement to his followers

Samklef shared a video of himself doing a tour of a large house and noted that he just got the property

The music maker then urged youths not to be discouraged by whatever life throws at them but build their lives with it

Music producer Samklef has joined the group of Nigerians who have houses outside the country.

Samklef happily took to his Instagram page to share the news with his friends and followers. The young man said he recently got his first property in the United States of America.

Music producer Samklef shows off his house in the US. Photos: @samklef

Source: Instagram

Samklef motivates fans with his achievement

The music producer stated that he decided to share the news to motivate young people not to be discouraged by their situations.

Urging people to work in silence, Samklef said Nigerians often downlook people who don't show off. He decided to list the businesses he does that bring him money.

Samklef stated that he has Airbnb properties, and a studio that earns him good money monthly. While doing a tour of the house, Samklef noted that he would give it a facelift by painting it.

In the caption that accompanied his video, Samklef urged his followers to work in silence and not show off.

Watch him speak below:

Nigerians congratulate Samklef

isqueezetarela:

"Congratulations."

admiralc4c:

"OWO NI KOKO! make more money on a low low! #Congrats."

ceeboiofficial:

"Congrats bro."

kennethokolie:

"Nice one bro."

mistarfynest:

"Congrats."

brown_krs1:

"Congratulations."

iconikdjmovik:

"Congratulations."

