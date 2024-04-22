Nigerian singer Davido’s manager Asa Asika caused a stir online over his response to a question about OBO working with Wizkid and Burna Boy

Asika was a guest on Ventes Rap when he was asked why Davido hadn’t been seen featuring Wizkid or Burna Boy on a song

OBO’s manager’s tricky reply to the clear question left many netizens amused with some of them calling him a smart man

Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s manager Asa Asika recently shared more insight on top musicians collaborating.

Just recently, Asa was a guest on the Ventes Rap show when the interviewer asked him about Davido not having music collaborations with Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Fans react as Davido's manager explains OBO not collaborating with Wizkid, Burna Boy. Photos: @asaasika, Wizkid News

Source: Instagram

It is no news that there has been a bit of competitive rivalry between the top three musicians and netizens were eager to hear Asa’s explanation on the reason Davido doesn’t have recent collaborations with his colleagues.

The interviewer asked:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“How come we don’t see Davido featuring Burna Boy or Wizkid?”

In his response, Davido’s manager managed to avoid giving a direct answer to the question and instead danced around the topic of how big musicians have also worked together.

According to him, Davido has a song with Kizz Daniel, Burna Boy and Wizkid have a song, Asake has a song with Davido and more. In his words:

“There have been collaborations, Burna Boy and Wizkid have a song, Davido and Kizz Daniel have a song, Davido and Olamide have a song, Asake is on David’s album, so the big artistes in Nigeria work, they might not collaborate as often but they definitely do. Collaboration is one of the major things that have pushed Afrobeats to where it is.”

Not stopping there, Asa Asika addressed how Latin American musicians collaborate more with each other on songs, unlike Nigerian musicians. According to him, that’s just not the style of Afrobeats.

He said:

“You probably will never get a song that has Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake, all on one song, that’s not really Afrobeat’s style.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Asa Asika speaks in viral video

Asa Asika’s response to Davido not collaborating with Wizkid and Burna Boy sparked a series of interesting comments from netizens. Many of them called OBO’s manager smart for managing to evade the question by giving an unrelated answer.

Read some of their comments below:

Star Girl claimed Asika was beating around the bush:

Saas called Asika smart for how he responded:

Plug described Asa as being diplomatic:

Ghost said Asa manipulated the question:

Eniola called Asa empty headed:

Chika called Davido’s manager a proper diplomat:

Nana wondered why Asa did not answer the question:

Fargo said he ran around the question:

This tweep is against any collaboration between Davido and Wizkid:

Davido announces big plans for Chioma's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido announced his wife Chioma’s upcoming birthday on social media.

The celebrity chef will turn a new age on April 30, 2024, and Davido has already gone online to make fans anticipate the big day.

Taking to his official X (Twitter) page, the DMW boss promised to celebrate the occasion in style because Chioma is a great woman.

Source: Legit.ng