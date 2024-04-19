A video of a young lady listing an unexpected collaboration between Nigerian artists has gone viral

The lady sparked reactions after she named a collaboration between Burna Boy and Davido on her list

Several netizens expressed surprise that the perceived rivals once had a song together; Davido's elder brother also dropped a comment

A trending video of a lady naming unpopular collaborations between several Nigerian artists has left people talking online.

The lady who captioned the clip 'Nigerian artistes with songs you never knew' mentioned listed collaboration between Wizkid and Tekno, Wizkid and Simi, Davido and Olamide, and then Burna Boy and Davido.

Burna Boy and Davido's unpopular collaboration. Credit: @burnaboygram @davido

Her revelation, however, left people talking as netizens found it hard to believe Davido and Burna Boy once had a song together.

Davido's brother react to viral video

The DMW label's elder brother Adewale Adeleke, also known as Chairman HKN, in a reaction, suggested the relationship between Burna Boy and Davido got frosty in 2018.

He wrote:

"Lol I tell you most people on this App are teenagers because y’all don’t be knowing anything that’s happened before 2018."

Details about Burna Boy's song with Davido

A quick search online by Legit.ng showed Burna Boy featured Davido on a song titled Trumpet, released in 2011.

Netizens react to Burna Boy and Davido's song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Homiebishop:

"I don’t want know the song because Davido will ruin Burnaboy legacy with wack verse."

Royal_Citizens:

"That Burna - Davido own na lie."

DelionHimself11:

"Abeg Wetin be the name."

iamkissking:

"Most people on this app are kids and this post just confirmed it."

alubarika94:

"Are you kidding me right now?"

yabaleftonline:

"Burna Boy and Davido have a song together?"

Burna Boy taunts Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy taunted Davido on social media platform X.

Burna Boy's reaction to a netizen's post described the DMW label boss as a joke.

Reacting, someone said:

""Burna legit yab Davido. After all the afcon tears on the TL we wan use this one clear mind."

