Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, has caused a buzz over claims of OBO performing at a show in Malta

A show poster had made the rounds online listing Davido alongside other Nigerian musicians who were billed to perform at the foreign event

However, Davido’s manager shut down the claims with a funny picture of the artiste the show promoters should be expecting instead of OBO

Top Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s manager, Asa Asika, has shut down claims of the music star performing at a show in Malta.

It all started when a verified X page, WeTalkSound, shared a poster of a show to take place in Malta in June 2024. The post included names of various artists who were allegedly billed to perform including Davido.

Davido's manager shares photo of fake OBO to react to alleged Malta show. Photos: @asaasika

Source: Instagram

Davido’s manager shuts down claims of Malta show

Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, soon caught wind of the poster making the rounds claiming that OBO was going to be at the show in Malta.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He then went ahead to shut down any thoughts of Davido being at the event. Interestingly, he did this with a funny picture of OBO’s lookalike.

According to Asa, the show promoters should not be expecting Davido but his lookalike at their event. He accompanied the photo with a caption that reads:

“This is the Davido that will be there…”

See Asa’s tweet below:

Reactions trail Asa Asika’s funny reply

Asa Asika’s reaction to Davido allegedly headlining a show in Malta was met with funny comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

This tweep could not hide his amusement:

Expo claimed Asa was dishing out violence:

This tweep wondered if Davido was not paid his full money:

Alhaji laughed at the photo of fake OBO:

Toluwalope said they’re fine with any Davido that attends:

Timi wondered why Davido would not be paid his complete fee:

Logos Olori on Davido using songwriters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's signee, Logos Olori, shared his thoughts on OBO using songwriters.

It is no longer news that Davido has come under fire on social media over claims of him singing songs written by other people. Just recently, Logos Olori also made headlines after revealing that he wrote OBO's hit song, Unavailable. In a new development, Logos took to his X page to address the matter.

The Jaye Lo crooner shared a photo of himself posing with Davido’s Timeless album plaque and accompanied it with a caption on how the DMW boss will be praised in the future for supporting people who write songs.

Source: Legit.ng