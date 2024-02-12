Amidst the craziness of Nigeria losing the African Cup of Nations final to Cote d'Ivoire, a major beef between Burna Boy and Davido seems to be on the cards

During a recent conversation on Twitter, Burna Boy got in a fight with a netizen who called him "Ode", which in Yoruba means fool

Burna Boy responded to the insult by telling the netizen that the person he used as his profile image (Davido) is the actual joke, not him

Afrobeats superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has sparked a massive social-media conversation with his recent comments about his colleague, Davido.

Amidst the recent bantering on social media stirred by Nigeria's loss at the 2023 AFCON final, Burna Boy gets stuck in a fight with a fan.

A Twitter conversation between Burna Boy and a Davido fan has sparked a massive uproar. Photo credit: @davido/@burnaboy

Source: Instagram

The singer was getting bashed by people from other African countries over Nigeria's loss at the AFCON when he passed a comment about Davido.

Why did Burna Boy call Davido a joke?

The Ye singer reacted to a netizen post where he was seen trying to explain to Ivory Coast's fans not to steal him from his home country but found it difficult to express himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Another netizen, a Davido fan, reacted to the post, calling him an "Ode" for losing his four Grammy nominations at the 66th edition of the award show.

The netizen also slammed Burna Boy as a "bottler". The African Giant reacted to the comment, noting that the person on the tweeps' profile image is the actual "joke", not him.

This comment by Burna Boy has unleashed a cankerworm of issues on Twitter.

See how the whole conversation unfolded:

See how netizens reacted to Burna Boy's comment

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Burna Boy's comment about Davido:

@Adedotun226:

"30BG go find trouble. Davido go just collect stray bullet."

@godsplan000009:

"Pesin way never win one Grammy sef dey cook."

@sammie_boi20:

"See as them do my idolo."

@BOHHDDHEEE:

"He didn’t lie. He atee!!"

@ElonChapo:

"Them dey roast the timeless frog."

@Deribb:

"Burna Boy is what Nigerians need."

@Mace81125:

"The werey fold Change dp Asap."

@Drizzy__vibez:

"Burna legit yab Davido. After all the afcon tears on the TL we wan use this one clear mind."

Where will Davido seat at the 2024 Grammys?

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a video that showed the seating arrangements at the 2024 Grammy Awards went viral.

It stirred a lot of reactions online when it was revealed that Davido will sit very close to his arch-rival, Afro-fusion specialist Burna Boy.

Neither of the two Nigerian musicians has been on good terms for a long time.

Source: Legit.ng