Nigerian singers Burna Boy and Davido became another topic of discussion after an old video of both popped up online

In the viral footage, Burna was said to be wearing a gift chain he got from the 30 Billion Gang (30 BG) crooner

The Grammy Award winner didn't waste time commenting on the throwback moment, which spurred more reactions online

An old video of Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, and his colleague David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, made waves on the internet.

The viral footage saw the two stars dancing and vibing together in a nightclub, in the company of their senior colleague Jaywon.

Burna Boy and Davido trend online. Credit: @burnaboythegenre, @davido

Source: Instagram

Burna was spotted putting on a chain that many speculated to be a 30 BG (30 billion Gang) chain given to him by the DMW boss.

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Jaywon recalled when Davido gifted the Grammy Award winner a customised 30BG (30 Billion Gang) chain. He compared it to the recent event when Burna gave Seyi Vibes a customised diamond necklace.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Burna Boy reacts to the trending video

A recent tweet from the City Boy hitmaker took a hot swipe at the throwback moment he shared with Davido.

He said: "U see me dey smile, nor mean say I dey smile o. Eyin fans mi, Dey play.”

In another post that allegedly addressed the gift he got from his colleague, he wrote:

"We go still visit that audio chain and many more o. No worry, make @Cokobar money expire first."

See the video below:

See below:

Netizens react to Burna and Davido's old shared moments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@bekkyJD:

"Street quick dey forget."

@mafia3O:

"Now he don forget those ways raise m back then. LIFE."

@OkohlientV:

"Burna even served as a vixen in Davido's Dami Duro music video."

@47kasz:

"No, allow them to collect the phone. Dey talk Dey go."

@Big7Record:

"King is back, my Goat my lord, one the biggest African artist."

@jah_boy01:

"As u old reach u no fit talk straight make we know who u dey follow the talk, dem go beat you?"

Burna Boy’s message to other African artists

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Burna Boy reacted after receiving four Grammy nominations ahead of the 2024 award show.

He expressed his gratitude to the organisers of the Grammy Awards while sending a message to his colleagues.

Burna Boy's message was seen by many as a subtle jab from the artist to the other African artists nominated alongside him.

Source: Legit.ng