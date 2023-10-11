Global site navigation

Davido’s Elder Brother Adewale Leaps for Joy As Singer and Wife Chioma Allegedly Welcome Twins
Celebrities

Davido’s Elder Brother Adewale Leaps for Joy As Singer and Wife Chioma Allegedly Welcome Twins

by  Chinasa Afigbo
  • Adewale Adeleke, the brother of Nigerian singer Davido, gave fans a clue about the celebration going down in their family
  • Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that there have been speculations about the DMW boss and his wife, Chioma Rowland, recently welcoming twins
  • While neither Davido nor his wife have officially confirmed the news, the singer's elder brother gave a tip of the iceberg on the situation

Nigerian singer Davido's brother, Adewale Adeleke, has indirectly confirmed reports that the singer recently welcomed a set of bouncing twins.

Legit.ng reported that the DMW boss and his wife, Chioma Rowland, were reported to have recently given birth to twins.

Davido and Chioma welcome twins, Davido's elder brother Adewale, Davido and Chioma in the hospital
Davido's brother celebrates to news of singer welcoming Twins with wife Chioma Credit: @davido, @adewalwadeleke
Source: Instagram

Fans have every opportunity to trace evidence that the musician is now a father of twins, even though neither he nor his wife have yet to directly confirm the rumours.

However, the musician's elder brother Adewale gave fans and netizens another brimming clue on the great as he took to social media to express gratitude to God while the rumour was circulating.

In a post he made on X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote:

"We thank God."

See his post below

Netizens react to Davido's brother's post

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

@Omodiajunior1:

"See the way I am so happy .@ChairmanHKN. I hope the good news is true? Congratulations ."

@King_selflex:

"♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️⏳⏳⏳.. This God's blessings shall be permanent. Amen. Make David sha stay on a low now. Make baba reduce the media presence for a while."

@_giftjacobs:

"The fact that the baby was still born in October is a blessing."

@_foodie4L_:

"Awwwwn ❤️Congratulations to them. I'm so happy for them."

@CoolestDude864:

"Shey na true?? Ahh Una mind no go touch ground."

@liettanwok26418:

"God!!!,We thank you."

Source: Legit.ng

