The Canadian Senate has mentioned Burna Boy's impact during one of their session after he sold out a venue twice

The singer was in Canada in February where he sold out the Bells Centre, making him the first African artiste to achieve that

A man known as Oleru Victor said a statue of the singer should be made and put in Nigeria museum so that it can be used to study history

More accolades have been pouring in for Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy since he was named among the 100 most influential people in the world.

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy made history as the only Nigerian mentioned in the British media's list among other people of the world. He was named in the Icon category of the 100 most influential people in the world.

In a video sighted online, the Canadian Senate also sang his praises because he has sold out an event twice in Canada.

Canadian senate praises Burna Boy. Photo credit @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Man says Burna Boy should be studied

Reacting to the video, a man known as Oleru Victor said that the statue of the singer should be built and kept in a Nigerian museum for study.

According to him, Burna Boy is an icon who needs to be praised, his story should be taught in Nigeria's history in schools.

See the post below:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post about Burna Boy. Here are some of the comments below:

@_di.m.ma:

"Davido fit run am."

@amadioha_pikin:

"Brymo go think say na anime."

@big7record:

"Burna Boy is the biggest African artist ever seen in tge history of African music, no one has gotten to this kind of height."

@sheis_happy:

"My goat doesn’t need to shout."

@ozonnamani:

"Outsider are way too big."

@phe_tha_pillar:

"Dem no deh hear word. Na the problem be that. Odogwu don tell una say nothing like Big 3. Him dey him own space."

@iam_w.o.n.u.o.l:

"The Father that father their father."

@real_big_chase:

"Odogwu doing the most."

@kapetal_g:

"I’m a fan of Davido and BurnaBoy but I can tell you that BurnaBoy is the greatest musician Nigeria has ever produced after Fela Kuti of blessed memory. Nigerians know this truth but they are downplaying his relevance because he’s not from a section of the country."

@ubigho_omena:

"Brymo won’t like this, Odogwu get recognition all over the world ."

Burna Boy makes cover of Grammy playlist

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy became the only African artist to be featured on the cover of the 2024 Grammy Awards Playlist.

The ceremony took place in February 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

He was seen with other international artists on the playlist of the Grammy.

Source: Legit.ng