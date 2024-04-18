Nigerian international artist Davido has taken on new responsibilities as an executive of a newly launched record label

The Unavailable hitmaker, in conjunction with UnitedMasters is working together to spread the tentacles of Afrobeats

The CEO of the American distribution spoke on his decision to work with the Afrobeats star, igniting tonnes of reactions online

Renowned Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, is embarking on a new journey in his music business involving an American distribution franchise, UnitedMasters.

The three-time Grammy nominee has partnered with UnitedMasters to form Nine+ Records, a label that will expand beyond Afrobeats to include hip-hop, R&B, Latin, and country genres.

Davido partners with UnitedMasters.

Source: Instagram

In a statement from Founder & CEO Steve Stoute, he said:

"I see [Davido] as an entrepreneur that could build the next Bad Boy, the next Death Row and the next label that has significant impact like a Cash Money," UnitedMasters CEO Steve Stoute said about the new venture.⁠"

According to Stoute, it didn't take much convincing Davido to start a label similar to the hard-nosed rap labels he saw firsthand in the '90s and '00s.

About UnitedMasters

UnitedMasters is a new music industry alternative that offers independent artists premium music distribution services, a suite of tools to help them directly connect with fans, and opportunities for unique partnerships with some of the world's most recognisable brands, including the NBA, Bose, and iHeartRadio.

Reactions trail Davido's move

thortheviolinist:

"More good music!!!!!"

muheez_dmw:

"Baddest move ✊ Bow for the BADDEST."

nbll_beats:

"Somebody help me know the guy named Davido have never heard of that name don't insult please."

i_n_o_m_s:

"Davido is not Joking."

michelle_jessy7:

"00000001 after him no one else again pls and that’s on."

miko21bag:

"united masters just came but I've been using it for 3 years now and I'm from Nigeria too."

Davido Shuts Down Madison Square Garden

The Nigerian international star once again put Afrobeats at the forefront as he shut down Madison Square Garden for the first time ever on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Davido performed many of his hit songs, from Skelewu to Stand Strong, Feel, Unavailable, among others, at the historic location as a part of his lengthy Timeless Tour.

Aside from his solo performances, the Nigerian star followed through with his 'we rise by lifting others' mantra as he brought the likes of Teni, Zlatan Ibile, Faves, The Cavemen, and Ghana's Stonebwoy on stage.

