Burna Boy has recorded another great feat in the international community after his name was mentioned in Times' list

The self-acclaimed Giant of Africa is among the 100 most influential people according to Times, the British media company

Burna Boy was listed as the only Nigerian in the Icon category because of his contribution to Afrobeat as a genre

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has not stopped winning both locally and Internationally. The talented music act has recorded another great feat internationally.

The 'Last Last' crooner was listed in Times' 100 most influential people in the icon category. According to the British media company, Burna Boy was chosen because of his huge contribution to the Afrobeat genre.

Times Magazine recognises Burna Boy. Photo credit @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Times speaks glowingly of Burna Boy

In a short piece released by the foremost media outfit, Burna Boy has made a few firsts in his singing career. The Grammy Award winner was said to be the first to sell out a US stadium in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He was also said to be the first Afrobeat artist to sing at the Grammys. Burna Boy was described as following in the footsteps of Fela Kuti, the internationally celebrated Afrobeat artist and activist.

Below is the post:

Burna Boy rates self above Davido and Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had rested the debate among music lovers as to who the greatest singer is between him, Davido, and Wizkid.

He was performing when he said that there were only two artists and then there was Burna Boy. According to him, he was in a league of his own and could not be compared to any other singer out there.

He cautioned his fans to take note of what he had said.

BillBoard rates Burna Boy's Grammy performance

Legit.ng had reported that Billboard gave a preview of the performance of Burna Boy during the 2024 Grammy.

The singer was the only Afrobeat artiste to sing during the prestigious event which took place in London.

He was said to have come 6th among other 12 music acts who performed at the event.

Billboard said that his performance demonstrated that he truly belongs to the top just as the title of his song 'Sitting at Top' says.

Source: Legit.ng