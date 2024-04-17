Timaya and Whitemoney have hit the studio to work together and a video of the two has been signed on social media

In the recording, Timaya was seen taking his part and when it came to Whitemoney's turn, he was only making some sound

After hearing what Whitemoney was singing, Timaya was just stirring into space as he seemed not interested in what was going on

A video of reality show star, Hazel Onou, better known as Whitemoney, and Timaya working together in the studio has been sighted on social media.

In the clip, the former housemate was excited for working with Timaya as he mimed to the lovely sound that the sound engineer was playing for them.

After the singer, who flaunted a Tesla Cybertruck had taken his verse and was waiting for Whitemoney to ad-lib to it, he was just making some sound and Timaya became uninterested.

Timaya reacts after hearing Whitemoney sings. Photo credit @timayatimaya/@whitemoney

Source: Instagram

People laugh at Whitemoney

In the viral clip, the people who were in the studio with the reality show winner were rolling in laughter at how he was making his sound.

Timaya also had to cross his legs and watched in amazement at how BBNaija's Whitemoney was behaving.

Below is the video

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video of Whitemoney and Timaya in the studio. Here are some of the comments below:

@melody_splashy_:

"Timaya don tire."

@mandynols:

"Wasted opportunity. Abeg give chance for someone who deserves it."

@meetemmanueljacob

"Some hidden talents are meant to stay hidden."

@chidimmablessingokolie:

"The look on their faces.'

@zenabless:

"Timaya is traumatized."

@chioma___officia:

"Timaya just dey laugh for him mind dey say werey choose another career."

@bienflair36:

"With better producer this is fire."

@senny_layo:

"Na to whoooze you slap dey timaya mind aswear."

@queenelizabethakuma:

"I don laugh almost pee for body but Na this kind song dey blow pass ooooo, ask akpi."

@opera_gram:

"E be like Odumeje and Akpi better pass Whitemoney."

Whitemoney speaks about his music

Legit.ng had reported that Whitemoney had shed light on the kind of music that he makes.

According to him, he is not an Afrobeat singer but he makes Kum Kum music.

While he was a guest on the House Chronicles podcast, he added that his song transcends all other genres of music.

Source: Legit.ng