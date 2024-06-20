Supporters of Nigerian singer Rema have reminded him about his tweet after he was seen smoking seriously in Paris

The music act attended Paris Fashion Week where he was sighted enjoying his blunt publicly while granting an interview

After the video went viral, fans dung up his old tweet where he said he prefers to lick stick sweet to smoking blunt

Divine Ikubor has met the wrath of his loyal supporters over his viral smoking video in Paris.

Legit.ng had reported that Rema was at the Paris Fashion Week when he was seen enjoying his blunt publicly while grating an interview.

Reminding him about his old tweet on smoking, where the singer had said that he prefers licking stick sweet than smoking blunt.

His supporter took to the comments section to share their hot takes about his attitude, and also called on his record label boss to keep an eye on him. Some compared his old picture with his new look and advised him accordingly.

Recall that Rema was among the Nigerian celebrities, who graced the Paris Fashion show.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the post. Here are some of them below:

@ dnoble_ozor0:

" Take am play."

@hardexdey4u:

"@theycallmeshallipopi what have you done."

@philipaphilips:

"@donjazzy watch this boy please. Make em no spoil."

@i_am_adebayo:

"I worry for Asake and Rema. Seems as though their vices are getting the better of them."

@billgabana:

"That’s why it is cap that ,the sweetness of madness is best known to the madman .. I rest my capping."

@baggymoore_xo:

"You guys don’t know this star shii ain’t easy. He maintained his cool tho."

@charming_temi:

"He no even fine like before."

@thejungoboy:

"I swr wetin be this see as em be like person wey dem dey control with pad."

@citizenadolph:

"Cheeks don dey enter."

@deborahmafon:

"He is losing his steeze, not looking fresh like before . Might be going through a lot, forget this fame."

Rema shares experience

Legit.ng had reported that an old interview of singer Rema sharing his grass-to-grace story and discussing his album Rave and Rose has surfaced online.

In the recording, he said he had to subject himself to hard labour and hustling when he was in Benin and Ghana.

The music star said it was at the time that he got his six packs, as he had to endure hunger and other challenges.

