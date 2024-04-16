Davido's leaked videos with a US model have since many of his fans, known as 30BG, expressing displeasure

In a viral video, a lady appealed to Davido to learn to cheat with caution as he was making it hard for his fans to defend him against rival supporters

The lady in a clip urged Davido to stop engaging in acts that would disgrace his 30BG supporters

A trending video of one of music star David Adeleke Davido's female fans sending a message to the singer amid his leaked video and pictures with a US model in an inappropriate manner has spurred reactions.

In the viral video, the lady who revealed she is a member of Davido's 30BG revealed she was tired of defending the singer against rival supporters like Wizkid FC and Burna Boy's Outsiders.

Lady says Davido is disgracing his fans. Credit: @davido @pinknative

Source: Instagram

The lady, who didn't see anything wrong with the DMW label boss cheating on his wife Chioma, urged the singer to cheat with caution and stop disgracing his fans and lovers.

“I am tired of defending Davido, Davido please Learn To Cheat with Caution, You are disgracing us your Fans” the young lady said in the video.

Watch the viral video as lady advises Davido to cheat with caution:

Reactions trail lady's message to Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reaction as some rival fans continue to drag Davido's 30BG followers.

p_moneyofficial:

"WizKid FC if you are proud of Popsy press the like button."

im_thanky:

"Take the message and throw away the messenger."

2chance_big_god:

"You never see anything… U , You go defend tire."

_e_mmy_gram_dc:

"I just opened my IG na this video I first see OBO matter don tire me o."

ozonnamani:

"Outsiders no fit loose guard, nothing dey give joy pass that one."

project_kid17:

"30bg no fit get peace of mind, peace of mind wan kpai fc."

Anita Brown reacts to Davido’s leaked video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the singer's alleged side chick, Anita Brown, slammed him following allegations of his infidelity scandal with another purported side chick.

Anita claimed that many people in the US were unaware that the singer was married.

She stated that he does not share pictures of his wife and children in a way that would make it clear that he is married.

Source: Legit.ng