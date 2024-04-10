DJ Spoiltkid has written to the lawyers of gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, to say that he was sorry for claiming the singer fathered Mercy Chinwo's son

The singer had written a petition to the Inspector General of Police over defamation from three social media users who unlawfully accused him

In the long letter, he noted that he had written emails, and letters and finally got the singer's lawyer's email and sent the message to them

DJ Spoiltkid, one of the people who defamed gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, seemed remorseful after his tweets.

Legit.ng had reported that Bassey had written a petition to the Inspector General of Police after some social media users claimed he was the father of his colleague, Mercy Chinwo's son.

In a letter sighted by Legit.ng on social media, the DJ said that he was sorry for his tweets. He mentioned that he was also shocked to realize that he included a heading in his tweet when he did it.

DJ Spolitkid apologises to Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo over defamation.

DJ Spoiltkid says he likes Bassey's music

In the long message, he explained that he loves Nathaniel Bassey and Chinwo's music. He stated further that he had no intention to defame or cyberstalk any of them.

DJ Spoiltkid also noted that he has realised his error and its impact on the lives of the two singers.

Recall that another man, Agozi Comedy had also begged the two singers over a post about Mercy Chinwo's son and Nathaniel Bassey.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the message sent by DJ Spoiltkid. Here are some of the comments below:

@damilolaogunsi:

"Apologies accepted. However, let the law take its course. Apologize to the judge."

@meetqueeneth:

"Una go just open mouth waaaa."

@ethan__vic:

"Normally dem say no sleep for the Wicked, how him wan take sleep before. See the name sef Spoiltkid."

@bigfayy_:

"Poorly structured apology “ I have apologized twice already" meaning what, so you've apologized twice and should be forgiven with the speed of life.. Nonsense!... If you held them dear just like you came you wouldn't have typed such defamatory statements."

@kings_ny:

"Dem wan spoil DJ Spoiltkid life."

@adaikwerre:

"Why are they apologising? They think everyone is Wunmi who kept quiet Nd helpless? I needed to see what punishment looked like for social media B.llies. you all said its not wrong to demand for DNA, like these men don't know or didn't plan for their babies and one woman just carry pikin give am."

@vivienaroh:

"Use empirical formular escape this one. Hope say u don retain lawyer."

@iamopeters:

"Mercy say No, I'm not gonna let you go."

@smilestitche001:

"Apology not accepted button."

Mercy Chinwo, husband takes action against defamers

Legit.ng had reported that Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed had taken legal action against those who claimed that their newborn looked like Nathaniel Bassey.

During the Easter break, the couple showed off the lovely face of their son on social media.

They made a legal action at the Abuja magistrate court, and five people were summoned by the court for criminal defamation.

