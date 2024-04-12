Daniel Regha has spoken about actress Toyin Abraham while he was a guest on the Backyard Yarns podcast

The controversial personality had turned down an invited from Abraham last year after giving her movie, Ijakumo a negative review

Regha said that he does not hate the actress but he doesn't regard her at the same time, however, he borrows her film from his neighbors to watch

Controversial social media critic, Daniel Regha, has opened up about his perception of Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham.

Legit.ng had reported that Abraham and Regha had been at loggerheads after Regha gave a negative review of her film, Ijakumo. Regha even turned down an invitation from Abraham because they were not on good terms.

Speaking about his actions and their rift, the critic said that he does not hate Abraham but he does not regard her at the same time.

Regha says he borrows her movie

While speaking about Abraham on the podcast, Regha noted that he doesn't watch the movies produced by the mother of one. However, he borrowed one from his neighbor to watch.

Fans accused the critic, who claims that he was not a troll of piracy, an issue he has been advocating against in some of his posts. They blasted him for collecting a pirated copy of a film to watch.

Below is the clip:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to what Regha said about Abraham. Here are some of the comments below:

@iiampsticks:

"But him don watch am? Ashiere ni boboyi."

@Olamide0fficial:

"I swear. You dey do piracy you still dey talk am with pride. Nigeria is lawless."

@kuditwts:

"Somebody say na black & white TV Daniel Regha dey use."

@symplyDAPO:

"When you talk too much, U will always misyarn."

@Olamide0fficial:

"If they take legal action against him, people will be protesting."

@Paparazzi703:

"Funny if you think Daniel knows what piracy means."

@Bamie0fficial:

"The guy get craze for head."

@Mrlekan213:

"Wetin Toyin do ham again."

