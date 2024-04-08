Gospel singer, Tim Godfrey and American actress, Whoopi Goldberg have both in the Big God challenge in New York

The actress had jumped on the trend a few months ago with her crew as she taught her fans how to do the dance steps

The singer decided to visit her after he went to New York and they both did the dance challenge together in a viral video

Popular gospel singer, Tim Godfrey, has finally met American actress, Whoopi Goldberg a few months after the talented author tried the Big God challenge.

Legit.ng had reported that Whoopi Goldberg had jumped on the Big God challenge of the gospel song sang by Godfrey a few months ago.

In the viral video, Godfrey went into the studio of the actress who had seven abortions by 25. He was given a warm welcome by the renowned author.

Tim Godfrey and Whoopi Goldberg do Big God challenge. Photo credit @timgodfreyworld/@bellanaija

Source: Instagram

Tim Godfrey dances for a big audience

In the video, the singer followed Whoopi Goldberg to a larger hall where the audience was waiting to receive them.

He and the actress performed the dance challenge again to the delight of those who were sitting and watching.

At one point, Goldberg was seen at the big piano as she tried to play it.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of Godfrey and Goldberg dancing. Here are some of the comments below:

@luxury_turtlenecktops:

"Your gift will make a way for you. It will make you stand before kings.Prov 18."

@adaeze_writes:

"This is beyond beautiful .Jesus revealed. Jesus glorified forever."

@tailoress_ng:

"Oh wow! Didn't see this coming!. I remember seeing a short clip of her doing the dance but doing it with him is a totally different vibe."

@tropical_intimates:

"How can I love this more than 1000times."

@abosedegeorgeogan:

"Love to see it!."

@jenniferpompaski:

"This is awesome!."

@officialrichymaguire:

"So beautiful to watch."

@sharon.special:

"Wow so awesome. We have a very big God indeed ."

@mololaanike:

"Amazing."

@ruby__hairss:

"I enjoyed watching this."

