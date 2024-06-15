Nigerian singer Portable spurred another frenzy online after the recent attacks on his senior colleague Davido

The Brotherhood hitmaker came forward to accuse Zlatan Ibile of killing their late colleague Mohbad

He further claimed that he was Ibile's next target after a phone call the rapper had with Davido in the US

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, best known as Portable, has accused rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, best known as Zlatan Ibile, of killing their colleague Mohbad.

Recall that Portable also accused Zlatan of almost creating tension between him and Davido during his outing with the Afrobeats star in America earlier.

Portable slammed allegations on Zlatan over late Mohbad. Credit: @portablebaeby, @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

He stated that while they were in Atlanta, Zlatan called and told Davido to "behave himself" around Portable.

Portable expressed disappointment in the Omo Ologo crooner by posting a video on Instagram demanding he get out of his business.

About Mohbad and Zlatan

In one of the viral clips from his heated Instagram Live session, the Brotherhood hitmaker said that Zlatan deceived Mohbad aka Imole into leaving Naira Marley's record label.

Portable claimed the indigenous rapper was always snitching on the deceased to Naira Marley. And referenced what he did to him before Davido.

Zazu boldly stated that Zlatan won't be able to kill him just as he killed Mohbad.

Translating his words from Yoruba to English, he said:

"This was how you deceived Imole to leave Naira Marley that built him. You showed him fake love and never featured in his music till he died. You can't kill me like you killed Imole. You can't mislead me like you did to Imole. Zlatan has achieved his aim now by causing chaos."

Watch the video here:

Portable stirs reactions online

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

bolexyofficial:

"Na your papa Mohbad feature for account balance Abi."

juwon_debbie:

"Hope you get mind to dey go court with all these allegations?"

eazi_life_no_calamity:

"Nah this boy Dey enjoy this gram pass and I pray make him mouth no kill am sha."

leeleedavid:

"I don’t know why u so call bloggers keep posting this disaster that thinks he’s human."

gossip_with_facts:

"Take responsibility for your actions portable, stop apportioning blames."

hiphemipearls:

"N.M built who? When Mohbad was in his record label, we knew the songs but not the face. Most people even thought N.M was the one singing those songs. The rec label were busy promoting zino, Not Moh. Una wan rewrite history for where we dey?"

exclusivesammyrichy:

"He is too entitled for the fact that Olamide feature u the first day u met him doesnt mean everyone else will be featuring you. Davido invited u for dinner even bought u shoe and instead of the mumu to wait and see how thing goes from there and try to behave himself for featuring he quickly jump on social media calling Davido out."

starlight_kin:

"Fine, Davido fucckked up inviting this guy. But still, Portable just want to stain everybody's white."

SaidaBoj blasts Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that SaidaBoj slammed Portable after he dropped a diss track in her name.

In a viral video, the controversial influencer said Portable would have remained unknown without Olamide's influence.

She accused the singer of using and dumping his loyalists, calling him an ungrateful person.

Source: Legit.ng