BBNaija's Tacha has shown that she cannot be left out of the Esther challenge as she joins the bandwagon

She shared some epic throwback images which made her fans react in hilarious ways while some crowned her the winner

In the caption of the post, she said that it was unbelievable that she already had six, seven years of memories as she thank God for her journey

Reality show star, Natacha Ekide, better known as Tacha has generated massive reactions after she joined the popular Esther challenge.

The TV personality who believes she is the most hated girl took to Instagram to share a collage of her throwback pictures versus her new look now.

In one of the old pictures, she looked darker than she is now as she wore yellow leggings and was holding an old brand of phone.

BBNaija's Tacha joins Esther Challenge with throwback pictures. Photo credit @simply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Tacha is thankful

Taking to the caption of the post, the former housemate wondered at how fast she had grown and said that she didn't know she could have up to six or seven years of throwback pictures.

According to the reality star who called out her colleagues once, the way life just happened cannot be explained as she thanked God for her little beginnings.

Below are the pictures:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialidahams:

"Money is good."

@matsecooks:

"I'm so happy for you, my love."

@dex_himself:

"Tacha you won this challenge the first pic is traumatizing."

@specialkilishi_bymara:

"Na you win am."

@__immaculatee:

"Challenge closed."

@realrichness___:

"We have our winner."

@irunmale_:

"My person is a winner."

@classie_makeovers:

"It's the yellow leggings for me big T."

@classie_makeovers:

"We have a winner already the real establishhh."

@officialdoll_face:

"Tachablish."

Source: Legit.ng