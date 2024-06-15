Ivy Zenny, the new wife of Paul Okoye of P-square has given her advice to ladies in a TikTok video

She noted that ladies are too special to be anybody's second choice as she vibes to the music playing at the background

Netizens stormed her comments section to give their hot takes about the advice she dished out to them

Ifeoma Zenny Okoye, the new wife of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of P-square has dished out her two cents to fans and followers on TikTok.

The heavily pregnant woman told ladies that they were too special to be anyone's second choice as she sings joyfully to Lila Ike's song, 'He Loves us Both' playing on the social networking app.

In the video, she also flaunted some timeless pieces she has in her fashion wardrobe while giving her fans some hot vibes.

Paul Okoye's wife advises ladies, they react. Photo credit @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

Followers of the mother to be quickly took to take to the comments section to react to her post. Many applauded her for ending up with the singer, while some sent her to the gallows.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Recall that Ivy was backlashed for dating Paul Okoye and ending up at his wife.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the post made by Ivy. Here are some of the comments below:

@kasisnow:

"Okay ooo."

@tracy pretty:

"Hhahahaha Oya."

@dime piece:

"spiritually na true sha."

@Nigerian Diana:

"Make I just pass before them go call me bitter."

@Godisgood:

"If divorce no happen,em for no pick u as second choice."

@bloodtonic:

"So which side are you? l laugh in okigwe."

@jullicent:

"You and Regina na my advicer."

@Lolo Ebere:

"Whether first or second choice what matters most is peace and happiness."

@queenesther:

"Na just money so rest."

@Pearl dee:

"I lobe ur choice but ur still the second choice ."

Paul Okoye serenades lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul PSquare, aka Rude Boy, showed that he was every bit of a romantic after he showered his girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma with love and attention at Tunde Ednut's birthday party.

In a video from the event, the music star was seen singing one of his popular love songs to Ivy Ifeoma.

His young girlfriend, who stood by his side, appeared very shy as she covered her face at intervals and smiled shyly at the public display of affection.

Source: Legit.ng