Musician Saheed Osupa may have stirred up a new pattern of the Fuji genre after he dropped his newest single

Saheed Osupa recently dropped a teaser, including a video of his new song, which he titled 'Fuji Amapiano'

The Fuji star's newest release has stirred different reactions, with some netizens criticising Saheed Osupa's new song

Popular singer Saheed Osupa is set to start a new trend in the Fuji niche industry, blending the genre with South Africa's Amapiano.

On Tuesday, June 11, Osupa announced his newest single, 'Fuji Amapiano' aka 'Fujipiano,' which he said was a breath of fresh air and a new idea for him.

Video of Osupa grooving to his new Fuji Amapiano song trends. Credit: @kindsaheedosupa

Source: Instagram

The Fuji star dropped a video that included a snippet of the new jam but didn't include the release date.

Captioning the video he shared on his Instagram page, Saheed Osupa wrote:

"Baba yinnnnn Fresh Air - New Ideas Who’s ready for some fresh tunes?"

Watch the video of Osupa's Fuji Amapiano song below:

Amapiano has become one of the most popular music genres in Nigeria. Several singers, including YBNL star Asake, have a song named after it that features Olamide.

Mixed reactions trail Osupa's 'Fuji Amapiano'

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

Dah_Saint001:

"This man think he’s Pasuma."

Mykoladoo:

"How person won dance this one without people thinking one dey craze?"

__arike_adey:

"Weytin my Idolo dey do abeg??"

Ardeyifedd:

"Heard the Fuji part , now where’s the amapiano?"

Alabiszn__:

"This man sabi normally."

Aunty_Alari:

"This one no enter."

iam_thowbie:

"He should sit this one out."

afia_visuals:

"King of music for so many reasons."

8Planets_:

"How you no go like Osupa? Moon no Dey your area?"

realtimmywrld:"

"I don't see anything special here Seyi Vibez has been doing is since."

KinqKudos:

"This man deserves a Grammy award walah."

Portable advises colleagues to leave Amapiano, promote Afrobeats

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting Portable urged his colleagues to value Afrobeat by promoting it.

Portable stated that there were other sounds before the Amapiano was created.

Explaining further, he noted that the sound belongs to South Africans.

Source: Legit.ng