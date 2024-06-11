Saheed Osupa’s ‘Fuji Amapiano’ Trends, Video Stirs Mixed Reactions: “Sit This One Out”
- Musician Saheed Osupa may have stirred up a new pattern of the Fuji genre after he dropped his newest single
- Saheed Osupa recently dropped a teaser, including a video of his new song, which he titled 'Fuji Amapiano'
- The Fuji star's newest release has stirred different reactions, with some netizens criticising Saheed Osupa's new song
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Popular singer Saheed Osupa is set to start a new trend in the Fuji niche industry, blending the genre with South Africa's Amapiano.
On Tuesday, June 11, Osupa announced his newest single, 'Fuji Amapiano' aka 'Fujipiano,' which he said was a breath of fresh air and a new idea for him.
The Fuji star dropped a video that included a snippet of the new jam but didn't include the release date.
Captioning the video he shared on his Instagram page, Saheed Osupa wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
"Baba yinnnnn Fresh Air - New Ideas Who’s ready for some fresh tunes?"
Watch the video of Osupa's Fuji Amapiano song below:
Amapiano has become one of the most popular music genres in Nigeria. Several singers, including YBNL star Asake, have a song named after it that features Olamide.
Mixed reactions trail Osupa's 'Fuji Amapiano'
Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:
Dah_Saint001:
"This man think he’s Pasuma."
Mykoladoo:
"How person won dance this one without people thinking one dey craze?"
__arike_adey:
"Weytin my Idolo dey do abeg??"
Ardeyifedd:
"Heard the Fuji part , now where’s the amapiano?"
Alabiszn__:
"This man sabi normally."
Aunty_Alari:
"This one no enter."
iam_thowbie:
"He should sit this one out."
afia_visuals:
"King of music for so many reasons."
8Planets_:
"How you no go like Osupa? Moon no Dey your area?"
realtimmywrld:"
"I don't see anything special here Seyi Vibez has been doing is since."
KinqKudos:
"This man deserves a Grammy award walah."
Portable advises colleagues to leave Amapiano, promote Afrobeats
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting Portable urged his colleagues to value Afrobeat by promoting it.
Portable stated that there were other sounds before the Amapiano was created.
Explaining further, he noted that the sound belongs to South Africans.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng