A suspected ritualist, Yusuf Adinohi, has explained why he ventured into the business of selling human skulls

Adinohi claimed that he started the business of selling human skulls to save his sick mother, who need N2 million for her treatment

He confessed that he has sold seven human skulls at N35,000 each and has made N245,000 from the business so far

Akure, Ondo state - A 37-year-old suspected ritualist, Yusuf Adinohi, has been arrested by a combined security team for allegedly being in possession of eight human skulls in Ondo state.

Adinohi was arrested at a checkpoint in the Ase area of Isua Akoko while on his way to Osogbo, Osun state, from Okene in Kogi state.

As reported by Vanguard, he confessed that he took to the business of selling human skulls to save his sick mother.

The suspected ritualist said he was going to Osogbo to deliver the human skulls to another herbalist, adding that he met the buyer on Facebook.

He confessed that he has sold seven human skulls at N35,000 each and has made N245,000 from the illicit business, Daily Trust reports

Adihohi stated this during an interview with newsmen, at the police headquarters in Akure.

“This will be my third time in this business. On the first trip, I sold four, the second time, I sold three and this latest eight human skulls.”

He further stated that he buys the skulls from his friend, Ismaila who usually gets them from burial grounds.

Why I started selling human skulls

Explaining the reason why he started selling human skulls, he said the palm oil and cashew nuts business he was into wasn’t fetching him enough money to treat his sick mother.

“My mother has been sick, we took her to one hospital in Lokoja and the doctor said we need N2 million for her treatment. So I had no choice but to venture into skull business. My intention was to leave the business once I gathered the money to settle my mother’s medical bills.

“So far, from the seven that I had sold, I’ve made N245,000. I actually sold them to different people."

