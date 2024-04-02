A Nigerian man who travelled abroad and lived there for five years has finally returned home to reunite with his wife

The man did not let his wife know that he was coming back home as he made it to be a huge surprise to her

The woman said her husband left Nigeria when she was pregnant with their first baby, and he only returned this year

A Nigerian woman is overjoyed because her husband has returned to the country after spending five years abroad.

The woman noted that her husband returned and surprised her as she did not know that he was coming back home.

In a heartwarming clip which she shared using her TikTok handle, @meritdon, the woman said she was pregnant when her husband travelled abroad.

When she saw her husband entering their compound, she was overwhelmed with joy, and she ran into his arms.

The man, too, was happy as he lifted his wife up to his shoulder and carried her shoulder-high into the building.

The video is captioned:

"I was 3-months pregnant when my husband travelled abroad. After five years of being away, he surprised me. It has not been easy, but God made it possible."

Reactions as man reunites with his wife

@marianooparatonuo said:

"Congrats but una dey try sha...I no sure say I go fit stay ooo...BP is real."

@Bisam said:

"My husband also left when I was 3month pregnant I will also testify soon in Jesus name"

@Olatunde Gabriel said:

"Need police to guide him chaiiiii no security in Nigeria again."

@shittuwunmi said:

"Congratulations ma, still in the shoes. I tap from your blessing."

@Banuso said:

"Congratulations on the successful delivery of baby number 2."

@Henry said:

"Tatata sound will not allow your neighbour to sleep today."

